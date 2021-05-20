Riverdale Star KJ Apa’s Girlfriend Is Pregnant With Their First Baby

Riverdale's KJ Apa is going to be a dad. Picture: Getty / Clara Berry/Instagram

KJ Apa and girlfriend Clara Berry are to become parents! The model is pregnant with their first baby.

KJ Apa, aka Archie from Riverdale, is going to be a dad after girlfriend Clara Berry announced she’s pregnant.

The couple announced the news with a picture of them lounging on their sofa, with Clara’s baby bump on show.

The French model has also been posting a bunch of photos of her blossoming figure on Instagram.

KJ commented on his upload: “She’s pregnant btw,” to which Clara replied: “We are [heart].”

KJ Apa plays Archie in Riverdale. Picture: Getty

The post has been flooded with thousands of comments and likes, including from Cara Delevingne, Vanessa Hudgens and of course his Riverdale co-stars.

Vanessa Morgan, who plays Toni in the series, commented: “Rivers soon to be bestie [sic],” nodding to her own new baby boy.

Camila Mendes, Riverdale’s Veronica actress, commented on Clara’s picture: “Another neném on the way,” while Madelaine patch left a string of white hearts.

It's thought KJ and Clara have been together since summer 2020, but they've been keeping their relationship low-key ever since.

