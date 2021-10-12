There's Going To Be A Real Life Squid Game – Without The Murder Of Course

12 October 2021, 16:27

The K-drama is becoming an event
The K-drama is becoming an event.
Squid Game is coming to life away from the screen!

If you've already binged through all nine episodes of Squid Game then do not fret – looks like an IRL version is in the works...

The Korean thriller has captivated international audiences since it landed on Netflix in mid-September, now the show is taking on a life of its own.

Does Jung Ho Yeon From Squid Game Have TikTok?

The survival show is due to get a playful – non-murderous – rendition at an event in Abu Dhabi.

A real life Squid Game is coming
A real life Squid Game is coming. Picture: Netflix

The Korean Culture Centre will be organising a reenactment of the famous Games in the United Arab Emirates!

30 lucky individuals will be allowed to compete and they'll be split into two teams.

The IRL Squid Games will see participants play the Korean children's games that have been made internationally famous by the hit drama.

Fans of Squid Game can take on the games for themselves
Fans of Squid Game can take on the games for themselves. Picture: Netflix

Activities such as 'Red Light, Green Light' from episode one have taken TikTok by storm, while the 'Cookie Game' can be seen everywhere on Instagram reels – everyone wants to play along!

The reenactment is set to go ahead on Tuesday 12th October in the capital of the UAE.

Korean playground staples such as the paper-flipping game, marbles and Ddakji – the game played in the station that lured in Seong Gi-hun – are set to go down a storm on the day.

