Does Jung Ho Yeon From Squid Game Have TikTok?

11 October 2021, 17:41

Jung Ho-yeon fans want to know if she has TikTok
Jung Ho-yeon fans want to know if she has TikTok. Picture: Getty / Netflix
A TikTok account has Squid Game fans thinking Jung Ho-yeon is actually on the app.

Jung Ho-yeon is just one of the breakout stars from the cast of Netflix’s Squid Game, and fans are keen to know more about the model who became the most-followed actress in South Korea within a matter of days.

From her Instagram account to her boyfriend, fans of the show have continued to uncover as many snippets of info on the 27-year-old as possible, and the latest finding is a TikTok account in her name.

Everything You Need To Know About Squid Game's Writer Hwang Dong-Hyuk

As Squid Game challenges takeover the video-sharing site, fans thought they’d discovered Ho-yeon’s profile on TikTok, but they weren’t 100 per cent sure on whether it was actually her.

Jung Ho-yeon is now in popular demand amongst designers
Jung Ho-yeon is now in popular demand amongst designers. Picture: Getty

When Netflix fans unearthed the account, it had a blue tick beside the handle @heyonjungnotofficial, despite its username, and it’s already amassed over 3.5 million followers since posting a few videos.

The profile image is also the same as Ho-yeon’s Instagram account, of mermaid Ariel due to the model’s fiery red hair.

Ho-yeon cleared up the confusion recently, by telling fans over on Insta that she doesn’t actually have TikTok, or Twitter for that matter.

Ho-yeon in Squid Game
Ho-yeon in Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

She wrote: “This is the only social media account I have at the moment. I am currently not on Twitter, TikTok, etc.

“Thank you again for your support.”

The account has also since added that they're a fan page for the rising star.

Ho-yeon famously gained over 15 million followers on Instagram in the days after Squid Game's release on Netflix, after developing a fanbase through her character Sae Bye-ok in the series.

She's also just been named as Louis Vuitton's new ambassador, after being dubbed 'South Korea's next top model'.

