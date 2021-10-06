Who Is Jung Ho-Yeon’s Boyfriend, Is She Dating Anyone?

Jung Ho-yeon has a boyfriend who's also an actor. Picture: Getty

Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon has a legion of new fans keen to know about her love life after the Netflix show catapulted her into the spotlight – so, does she have a boyfriend?

Korean model Jung Ho-yeon is just one of the breakout stars from the cast of Squid Game, gaining millions of followers within days of its release to become the most-followed Korean actress.

Netflix fans are keen to find out more about the 27-year-old, including whether she has a husband, boyfriend, or if she’s dating anyone.

It’s recently emerged Ho-yeon does have a boyfriend, and they’ve reportedly been dating since 2016.

The model told a Korean publication her partner's “very proud of the success.”

Lee Dong-Hwi is a famous Korean actor. Picture: Getty

HoYeon Jung is a model in South Korea. Picture: Getty

Who is Jung Ho-yeon’s boyfriend?

Ho-yeon is dating fellow actor Lee Dong Hwi, who she sees as a key mentor in her rise to fame, given Squid Game is her first on-screen acting gig.

She told Herald Pop: “Since he’s also an actor, he’s a good senior, a good friend, and a good person. He cheers me on a lot, and he worries for me as well. He’s sort of like a dad.”

Ho-yeon is one of the breakout stars from Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

Dong Hwi, 36 years old, is a famous actor in South Korea, starring in films such as The Handmaiden and Extreme Job.

He rose to fame on a popular TV show called Reply between 2015 and 2016.

While Ho-yeon’s boyfriend hasn’t made an appearance on her Instagram profile, where she mostly posts her modelling shoots and the odd selfie.

