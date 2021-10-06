Who Is Jung Ho-Yeon’s Boyfriend, Is She Dating Anyone?

6 October 2021, 17:28

Jung Ho-yeon has a boyfriend who's also an actor
Jung Ho-yeon has a boyfriend who's also an actor. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon has a legion of new fans keen to know about her love life after the Netflix show catapulted her into the spotlight – so, does she have a boyfriend?

Korean model Jung Ho-yeon is just one of the breakout stars from the cast of Squid Game, gaining millions of followers within days of its release to become the most-followed Korean actress.

Netflix fans are keen to find out more about the 27-year-old, including whether she has a husband, boyfriend, or if she’s dating anyone.

Everything You Need To Know About Squid Game's Writer Hwang Dong-Hyuk

It’s recently emerged Ho-yeon does have a boyfriend, and they’ve reportedly been dating since 2016.

The model told a Korean publication her partner's “very proud of the success.”

Lee Dong-Hwi is a famous Korean actor
Lee Dong-Hwi is a famous Korean actor. Picture: Getty
HoYeon Jung is a model in South Korea
HoYeon Jung is a model in South Korea. Picture: Getty

Who is Jung Ho-yeon’s boyfriend?

Ho-yeon is dating fellow actor Lee Dong Hwi, who she sees as a key mentor in her rise to fame, given Squid Game is her first on-screen acting gig.

She told Herald Pop: “Since he’s also an actor, he’s a good senior, a good friend, and a good person. He cheers me on a lot, and he worries for me as well. He’s sort of like a dad.”

Ho-yeon is one of the breakout stars from Squid Game
Ho-yeon is one of the breakout stars from Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

Dong Hwi, 36 years old, is a famous actor in South Korea, starring in films such as The Handmaiden and Extreme Job.

He rose to fame on a popular TV show called Reply between 2015 and 2016.

While Ho-yeon’s boyfriend hasn’t made an appearance on her Instagram profile, where she mostly posts her modelling shoots and the odd selfie.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles loved his latest fan gift

The Fan Gift Harry Styles Always Brings On Stage With Him

Here's what Olivia Rodrigo had to say...

Olivia Rodrigo Finally Addresses The 'Good 4 U' Plagiarism Claims

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is 30!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Celebrates 30th Birthday With Little Mix

Inside Hwang Dong-hyuk's career...

Everything You Need To Know About Squid Game's Writer Hwang Dong-Hyuk

TV & Film

Here's all the info on the Squid Game main cast

All The Details On The 'Squid Game' Cast: From Their Roles To Their Instagram Handles

TV & Film

Penelope Disick is sporting a new look...

Travis Barker Gives Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter a Goth Makeover

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him