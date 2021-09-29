All The Details On The 'Squid Game' Cast: From Their Roles To Their Instagram Handles

Here's all the info on the Squid Game main cast. Picture: Getty/Netflix

If you're as obsessed about Squid Game as we are, then you may want to learn a little bit more about the talented cast! Here's the lowdown on the actors...

Squid Game has taken the internet by storm!

After being released in mid-September, the Netflix show climbed the ranks and is quickly becoming one of the platform's most viral hits!

Squid Game: What We Know So Far About Season 2

The K-drama has captured everyone's attention – so here's everything you need to know about the thriller's captivating cast, from their previous notable works to how to find them on Instagram!

Here's everything you need to know about the Squid Game cast. Picture: Netflix

Jung Ho-Yeon as Kang Sae-Byeok

Jung Ho-Yeon had already gained quite a name for herself before being cast in the mega-sensation that is Squid Game.

Ho-Yeon is a South Korean model, actress and reality star – she placed second in the fourth season of Korea's Next Top Model in 2013.

She's strutted down the catwalk for the likes of Versace, Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and countless others – Ho-Yeon has many strings to her bow!

Jung Ho-Yeon is a super successful fashion model. Picture: Getty

Squid Game is the first acting credit of the multi-talented 27-year-old... talk about hitting the ground running!

Prior to the viral sensation fo the Netflix hit, the 27-year-old had only starred in beauty and fashion commercials.

You can find Jung Ho-Yeon at @hoooooyeony on Instagram, she already has whopping 7.4 million followers at the time of writing!

Lee Jung-Jae as Seong Gi-Hun

Lee Jung-Jae portrays the main character of the nail-biting show, Seong Gi-Hun – with the first episode focusing on how he came to enter the Squid Game.

Lee began his career as a successful model before making the leap to TV and film, he's been active since 1993 and has over 40 credits to his name.

The 48-year-old actor does not have an Instagram, however his fan account – @leejungjaeactor – has amassed over 231,000 followers at the time of writing.

Lee Jung-Jae portays the main character in Squid Game. Picture: Getty

Tripathi Anupam as Abdul Ali

Tripathi Anupam plays one of the sole characters in the show who aren't of Korean descent – Abdul Ali is an immigrant Pakistani who finds himself in the games after a workplace accident.

Squid Game is a breakthrough role for the Indian actor, with only few credits to his name. His previous works include a minor role in another Korean Netlfic show Space Sweepers.

Find Tripathi at @sangipaiya on Instagram, his account has 1.1 million followers at the time of writing.

Park Hae-Soo as Cho Sang-Woo

The character of Cho Sang-Woo is an old friend of the main character, Seong Gi-Hun, who is surprised to bump into the 'successful' local.

Park Hae-Soo has had a successful career in television, most notably he debuted in a lead role in Prisoner's Playbook – one of the highest rated Korean cable series!

Hae-Soo isn't on social media but he may set up an account soon following the international success of his latest acting venture...

Park Hae-Soo in in the main cast for Netflix's viral show. Picture: Getty

Heo Sung-Tae as Jang Deok-Su

Heo Sung-Tae portrays the gangster Jang Deok-Su in the gory thriller – Jang hopes to settle his gambling debts by entering the games.

The 43-year-old actor is no stranger to dark dramas as he has an impressive filmography within the genre. He made a splash in the Korean film scene in 2016 with the period thriller film, The Age of Shadows.

You can see behind the scenes photos on Sung-Tae's 'Gram at @heosungtae – he currently has over 527,000 followers on the platform!

The Squid Game cast have been thrown into limelight after the unique series went viral and captivated International audiences!

We're certain that all the actors' social media pages are about the skyrocket in followers!

