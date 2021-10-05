Everything You Need To Know About Squid Game's Writer Hwang Dong-Hyuk

Inside Hwang Dong-hyuk's career... Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Savannah Roberts

Here's the lowdown on Squid Game writer Hwang Dong-hyuk – from his previous works to the second season of the show...

Squid Game has fast become one of Netflix's most viral sensations to date.

The K-drama has taken the internet by storm, with fans of the show asking questions from the hidden meanings of the show to the potential of a second season...

All eyes have turned to Hwang Dong-hyuk as the writer and director of the mega-hit – here's everything you need to know about the mind behind Squid Game.

Squid Game is one of Netflix's most successful series to date. Picture: Netflix

Who is Squid Game writer Hwang Dong-hyuk?

Hwang Dong-hyuk is a 50-year-old director and screenwriter hailing from South Korea.

Dong-hyuk was raised in the capital city and studied at Seoul National University, during his time as a student he began to hone in on his film skills.

Hwang Dong-hyuk had been championing for the show to be made for years. Picture: Getty

Hwang Dong-hyuk wrote and directed Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

Hwang Dong-hyuk has six film credits

Before the international success of the dark K-thriller, Dong-hyuk had worked on everything from short films to feature flicks.

Squid Game is in fact the writer's first foray into television – talk about hitting the ground running!

He made his film debut in 2007 with My Father and he ventured further into drama four years later with Silenced – nearly all of his works he has both writing and directing credits for.

The Netflix mega-hit is the first project of Hwang's to reach such a wide international audience.

Squid Game took over a decade to get made. Picture: Netflix

Squid Game is Hwang Dong-hyuk's sixth project. Picture: Getty

Hwang Dong-hyuk tried to get Squid Game made for over a decade

The journey to get Squid Game streaming on our screens was a long one, Dong-hyuk first developed the script for the survival drama in 2008.

The esteemed writer revealed the story of the series' road to Netflix to The Korea Times in September.

The show was pitched and subsequently rejected by many studios over the years as Hwang struggled to secure funding for his complex idea.

It wasn't until Netflix took an interest in the script in 2019 that the project got off the ground – now, just two years later Squid Game is on track to becoming the streaming platform's biggest show ever.

