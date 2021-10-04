Why Seong Gi-Hun Dyed His Hair Red At The End Of Squid Game

4 October 2021, 17:41

Gi-hun dyes his hair red at the end of Squid Game
Gi-hun dyes his hair red at the end of Squid Game. Picture: Netflix
The ending of Squid Game left us with a lot of ‘huh?’ moments, one of those being Seong Gi-Hun’s red hair.

The finale of Squid Game had an ending a lot of us weren’t expecting, one of those moments being Seong Gi-Hun’s decision to dye his hair red.

After Netflix fans binged their way through all nine episodes, we were not only left wanting season two, but wondering why the main character – Gi-hun – dyed his hair.

Is Squid Game Based On A True Story?

* major spoilers ahead *

The finale of Squid Game had an ending a lot of us weren’t expecting
The finale of Squid Game had an ending a lot of us weren’t expecting. Picture: Netflix

In the final episode as Gi-hun finally decides to use some of the money he won from the game, after a year of leaving it untouched, he gets a suave new suit, fulfils his promises to his less fortunate friends in the Squid Game, books a flight to see his daughter in America, and takes a visit to the hairdressers.

After months of shoulder-length hair and a scruffy beard, Gi-Hun tells the hairdresser he wants the style he’s seen on the wall – a cropped, vibrant red ‘do.

Director Hwang Dong Hyuk said in an interview with Zapzee he thought dyeing his hair red would be “the craziest thing for him to do” and something Gi-hun would never do.

Gi-hun is left furious when he discovers the old man is behind the Squid Game
Gi-hun is left furious when he discovers the old man is behind the Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

“I chose the colour and I thought it really showed his inner anger,” he said.

That makes perfect sense given how furious Gi-hun is to discover the old man, who he befriended in the game, is the one behind the disturbing experiment.

Gi-hun’s hair also represents his decision to stay in South Korea, with the final scene seeing him walk away from the plane he was about to board to LA after ringing the number on the Squid Game invitation card.

It all looks like confirmation of series two for us…

