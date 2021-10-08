Here's What To Watch After Finishing Squid Game

What's next now you've finished Squid Game? Picture: Netflix

By Capital FM

What should you binge next after the Squid Game mania? Here are some suspenseful film and TV picks to fill up your evenings.

Squid Game quickly became the most streamed show currently on Netflix – if you've burned through all nine episodes already we've got you covered!

We've collated a list of dark thrillers, dystopian flicks and suspenseful shows.

The below is a mix of Korean, Japanese, American and UK watches that will fill that Squid Game shaped void in your life.

What to watch after you've finished Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

Alice in Borderland

As Squid Game's massive audience finish up the K-drama, many are jumping right onto the Alice in Borderland trend!

Alice in Borderland is another Netflix original, it's a Japanese suspense-thriller released in 2020.

The eight-part series follows a group of friends who are stranded in a desolate Tokyo, they must partake in games to survive.

Alice in Borderland is another survival drama on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

D.P

If you want to carry on with the Korean TV show hype then this one is for you!

D.P is a South Korean series and debuted on Netflix in August of this year.

The show is set in 2014 and follows a team of Korean military police as they attempt to catch officers deserting their duty.

D.P. is another South Korean series taking Netflix by storm. Picture: Netflix

The Belko Experiment

If you're not after another binge-worthy television series then a film might tickle your fancy!

The Belko Experiment is a 2016 horror flick that depicts a social experiment within a company – not dissimilar to Squid Game.

Employees of Belko Industries are subjected to dark game where they have to kill 30 of their colleagues within a time restraint – if they don't sucees then double the amount of workers will be killed...

It's a high-stakes game which makes for a suspenseful watch!

The Belko Experiment. Picture: IMDB

#Alive

#Alive is a South Korean zombie film released last year.

The flick is a survival story as a Korean city is ravaged by a new virus – the film follows main character, Joon-woo, as he isolates himself to a small apartment as his city descends into chaos.

#Alive. Picture: IMDB

Escape Room

Escape Room is a 2019 American psychological horror film that sees the contestant go through rounds of challenges like in Squid Game.

Six strangers compete to get out of various escape rooms in an abandoned building in the hopes of winning a large cash prize – sound familiar?

Escape Room. Picture: IMDB

Battle Royale

And a flick that inspired every survival drama that came after it...

If you're addicted to suspenseful storylines then you may want to watch this absolute classic of an action-thriller!

The flick came out at the turn of the millennium, the story is based on the successful novel of the same name that was completed in 1996.

Battle Royale started a trend of survival dramas in the 2000s. Picture: IMDB

We hope these recommendations tide you over until Squid Game gets a highly-coveted second season...

Happy watching!

