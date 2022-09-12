Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: All The Details So Far

12 September 2022, 18:45

The Royal Family have announced The Queen's funeral arrangements
The Royal Family have announced The Queen's funeral arrangements. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

The Royal Family has announced Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II's funeral arrangements – here are all the details thus far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Family have entered a period of Royal Mourning – which will continue until seven days after the state funeral.

Buckingham Palace announced that the funeral for Britain's longest reigning monarch will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19th.

The Royal Family released further details of Her Majesty's funeral in a statement shared on their official website, the page reads: "The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September at 1100hrs BST."

King Charles III has declared that the date of the State Funeral will be a bank holiday across the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry Honours ‘Granny’ The Queen In Heartfelt Statement

The Queen’s Beloved Corgis Are Being Rehomed

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be held on September 19
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be held on September 19. Picture: Getty

The Queen's body will be brought from Scotland and will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days before the funeral, during which time members of the public can pay their respects.

Thousands of mourners are expected to queue at Westminster Abbey during this period, further details on this tradition are due to be announced the week prior to the funeral.

On the morning of The Queen's funeral, the Coffin will be taken from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the State Funeral Service will ensue.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will Lie-in-State for four days
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will Lie-in-State for four days. Picture: Getty
The Queen's Coffin will be taken in Procession to Westminster Abbey
The Queen's Coffin will be taken in Procession to Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

After the State Funeral, the Coffin will travel in Procession from Westminster Abbey and eventually makes its way to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor where a Committal Service will be held, finally putting Her Majesty to rest.

The coffin of Prince Philip is expected to be buried with his wife of 73 years at St. George’s Chapel, after being kept in the royal vault since his passing in April 2021.

