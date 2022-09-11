Everything That Will Change With King Charles III As The New Monarch

11 September 2022, 23:01 | Updated: 11 September 2022, 23:17

King Charles III is our new monarch
King Charles III is our new monarch. Picture: Getty

By Hayley Habbouchi

Here are the changes expected to take place once King Charles III ascends to the throne following Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II’s passing.

As the world mourns the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II, an array of changes are set to take place now that King Charles III has taken to the throne.

Once King Charles III reign gets underway, huge changes will be underway from title changes within the Royal family, to the images changed on the nation’s currency as well as stamps and post boxes.

Here’s a look at all of the changes that are expected to happen.

Changes will take place following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Changes will take place following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

Royal title changes

King Charles III was able to pick between two title changes for his Royal moniker; he opted for the traditional title of King Charles III. Alternatively, as his full name is Charles Philip Arthur George, he can adopt any of the names in the full title.

Title changes also took place for his wife Camilla, formerly the Duchess of Cornwall, who has now become Camilla, Queen consort.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, has inherited the title of Prince of Wales - his father’s former title.

Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has also taken on the title of Princess of Wales; the same title Prince William’s late mother Princess Diana took on when she married Charles.

Title changes will be taking place within the Royal family
Title changes will be taking place within the Royal family. Picture: Alamy

Coins and notes

A huge change that will take place is the replacement of Queen Elizabeth II’s image with King Charles III’s image on bank notes and coins.

It will, of course, take time for new money to be designed and circulated as well as the old money to be taken out of circulation, with reports suggesting this may take around two years.

A new portrait of King Charles III will have to be taken of him as monarch.

Once this is done, another change will see his profile facing to the left, rather than to the right as is Queen Elizabeth II’s profile following a tradition that dates back to the 17th century, where each monarch alternated the way they face from their predecessors.

Bank notes and coins will change to feature an image of King Charles III
Bank notes and coins will change to feature an image of King Charles III. Picture: Alamy

Stamps and post boxes

Royal Mail postboxes that are currently bearing Queen Elizabeth II’s royal cypher, ER, are unlikely to be removed as some of her father King George VI’s GR cyphers still remain in use today.

However, any new postboxes will feature King Charles III’s CR cypher going forward.

Meanwhile, with stamps, the Post Office will change these to feature a profile image of the new monarch.

Postboxes that bear Queen Elizabeth II’s royal cypher, ER, will not be removed
Postboxes that bear Queen Elizabeth II’s royal cypher, ER, will not be removed. Picture: Alamy
New stamps which feature King Charles III's image will be circulated
New stamps which feature King Charles III's image will be circulated. Picture: Alamy

National anthem

The words to our national anthem ‘God Save The Queen’ will change to match the new monarch.

This means that the words will change from “God save our gracious Queen” to “God save our gracious King”.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September

The Queen’s Former Bodyguard Recalls Her Sweet Reaction When A Tourist Didn’t Recognise Her

Royal Mourning has been declared following The Queen's death

What Happens During Official Mourning Period Following Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Charles' coronation will take place in a matter of months

When Will The Coronation Take Place For King Charles III?

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Dies

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Dies Aged 96, Buckingham Palace Confirms

Zayn Malik's new pink hair has fans obsessed

Zayn Malik Sends Fans Into Meltdown Over New Hair Transformation

Florence Pugh has spoken about the dramatic Don't Worry Darling premiere

Florence Pugh Breaks Her Silence On That Dramatic Don't Worry Darling Premiere

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star