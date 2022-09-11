Everything That Will Change With King Charles III As The New Monarch

King Charles III is our new monarch. Picture: Getty

By Hayley Habbouchi

Here are the changes expected to take place once King Charles III ascends to the throne following Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II’s passing.

As the world mourns the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II, an array of changes are set to take place now that King Charles III has taken to the throne.

Once King Charles III reign gets underway, huge changes will be underway from title changes within the Royal family, to the images changed on the nation’s currency as well as stamps and post boxes.

Here’s a look at all of the changes that are expected to happen.

Changes will take place following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

Royal title changes

King Charles III was able to pick between two title changes for his Royal moniker; he opted for the traditional title of King Charles III. Alternatively, as his full name is Charles Philip Arthur George, he can adopt any of the names in the full title.

Title changes also took place for his wife Camilla, formerly the Duchess of Cornwall, who has now become Camilla, Queen consort.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, has inherited the title of Prince of Wales - his father’s former title.

Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has also taken on the title of Princess of Wales; the same title Prince William’s late mother Princess Diana took on when she married Charles.

Title changes will be taking place within the Royal family. Picture: Alamy

Coins and notes

A huge change that will take place is the replacement of Queen Elizabeth II’s image with King Charles III’s image on bank notes and coins.

It will, of course, take time for new money to be designed and circulated as well as the old money to be taken out of circulation, with reports suggesting this may take around two years.

A new portrait of King Charles III will have to be taken of him as monarch.

Once this is done, another change will see his profile facing to the left, rather than to the right as is Queen Elizabeth II’s profile following a tradition that dates back to the 17th century, where each monarch alternated the way they face from their predecessors.

Bank notes and coins will change to feature an image of King Charles III. Picture: Alamy

Stamps and post boxes

Royal Mail postboxes that are currently bearing Queen Elizabeth II’s royal cypher, ER, are unlikely to be removed as some of her father King George VI’s GR cyphers still remain in use today.

However, any new postboxes will feature King Charles III’s CR cypher going forward.

Meanwhile, with stamps, the Post Office will change these to feature a profile image of the new monarch.

Postboxes that bear Queen Elizabeth II’s royal cypher, ER, will not be removed. Picture: Alamy

New stamps which feature King Charles III's image will be circulated. Picture: Alamy

National anthem

The words to our national anthem ‘God Save The Queen’ will change to match the new monarch.

This means that the words will change from “God save our gracious Queen” to “God save our gracious King”.

