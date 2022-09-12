The Queen’s Beloved Corgis Are Being Rehomed

By Kathryn Knight

The Queen’s beloved corgis are being given new homes.

Queen Elizabeth II had over 30 corgis throughout her lifetime, and it was rare to see Her Majesty pictured at Buckingham Palace or Balmoral without her beloved dogs by her side.

Following the sad news of the Queen’s death on 8th September aged 96, the nation has been wondering what will happen next as Charles becomes our King.

As the world remembers Queen Elizabeth, one of her most memorable attributes is her love for animals, especially her beloved corgis, and royalists are wondering, ‘what will happen to the corgis now’?

What Happens During Official Mourning Period Following Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

Three of the Queen’s dogs; Sandy, Muick and a dorgi named Candy, are believed to have been left behind following her death.

Her Majesty owned over 30 dogs in her lifetime. Picture: Alamy

The Queen's first corgi was gifted to her and her sister by their father. Picture: Alamy

They will now be taken care of by Her Majesty’s family members, with Sandy and Muick given to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who live in the grounds of the Windsor Estate in Royal Lodge.

It was the Duchess of York who reportedly found the puppies, which the Duke gifted to his mother.

Royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter said in The Independent the family would ‘welcome them with open arms’ and that a trusted staff member would take the dogs if they didn’t go to a family member.

Almost all of the Queen’s dogs were descended from the corgi she received on her 18th birthday, Susan, but in 2015 Her Majesty decided to close the royal breeding programme so that 'no young dog was left behind'.

The Queen's corgis will go to her family members. Picture: Alamy

The Queen was a huge animal lover. Picture: Alamy

As well as her corgis, the Queen’s pets included a dorgi, a daschund-corgi mix, who was also a descendant of Susan.

The Queen was given her first corgi, Dookie, by her father King George VI, who bought the puppy for Princess Elizabeth and her sister, Princess Margaret.

They later got a second corgi called Lady Jane, who went on to have puppies, two of which Princess Elizabeth kept.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital