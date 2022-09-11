What Happens During Official Mourning Period Following Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

Royal Mourning has been declared following The Queen's death. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

King Charles III has declared a period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, here is everything that will happen in the coming weeks.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, at the age of 96.

King Charles III has declared a period of Royal Mourning to be observed seven days after The Queen's Funeral, which will take place on Monday 19 September.

Royal mourning will be conducted by members of the Royal Family as well as staff and representatives of the Royal Household.

During this period royal residences will close, such as; The Queen's Gallery, the Royal Mews, Balmoral Castle, Sandringham House, as well as The Queen's private estates. Flags will remain at half-mast until 8am on the morning after the last day of mourning.

Members of the public are invited to leave floral tributes at dedicated sites in Green Park and Hyde Park, with flowers left outside Buckingham palace being moved to the Floral Tribute Garden by The Royal Parks. Flower arrangements can also be left at a number of other royal residences such as Windsor Castle and Cambrdige Gate.

An online Book of Condolence is available on the Royal website for members of the public to leave messages.

After Buckingham Palace announced the news of The Queen's death, King Charles released a statement: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," he said.

