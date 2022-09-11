What Happens During Official Mourning Period Following Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

11 September 2022, 23:01 | Updated: 11 September 2022, 23:19

Royal Mourning has been declared following The Queen's death
Royal Mourning has been declared following The Queen's death. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

King Charles III has declared a period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, here is everything that will happen in the coming weeks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, at the age of 96.

King Charles III has declared a period of Royal Mourning to be observed seven days after The Queen's Funeral, which will take place on Monday 19 September.

Royal mourning will be conducted by members of the Royal Family as well as staff and representatives of the Royal Household.

During this period royal residences will close, such as; The Queen's Gallery, the Royal Mews, Balmoral Castle, Sandringham House, as well as The Queen's private estates. Flags will remain at half-mast until 8am on the morning after the last day of mourning.

Members of the public are invited to leave floral tributes at dedicated sites in Green Park and Hyde Park, with flowers left outside Buckingham palace being moved to the Floral Tribute Garden by The Royal Parks. Flower arrangements can also be left at a number of other royal residences such as Windsor Castle and Cambrdige Gate.

An online Book of Condolence is available on the Royal website for members of the public to leave messages.

After Buckingham Palace announced the news of The Queen's death, King Charles released a statement: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," he said.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September

The Queen’s Former Bodyguard Recalls Her Sweet Reaction When A Tourist Didn’t Recognise Her

The changes that will take place once King Charles III is coronated

Everything That Will Change With King Charles III As The New Monarch

Prince Charles' coronation will take place in a matter of months

When Will The Coronation Take Place For King Charles III?

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Dies

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Dies Aged 96, Buckingham Palace Confirms

Zayn Malik's new pink hair has fans obsessed

Zayn Malik Sends Fans Into Meltdown Over New Hair Transformation

Florence Pugh has spoken about the dramatic Don't Worry Darling premiere

Florence Pugh Breaks Her Silence On That Dramatic Don't Worry Darling Premiere

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star