Prince Harry Honours ‘Granny’ The Queen In Heartfelt Statement

12 September 2022, 13:06

By Kathryn Knight

Prince Harry has issued a touching tribute to his grandmother the Queen in his first public message since her death on 8th September.

After Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, met with the crowds at Windsor Castle on Saturday, the couple have issued an emotional tribute to his ‘granny’ the Queen.

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, died on 8th September aged 96.

In a statement on their Archewell website, Prince Harry wrote an emotional statement honouring the late monarch.

The Queen’s Beloved Corgis Are Being Rehomed

It read: “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.

Prince Harry had a close relationship with his 'Granny'
Prince Harry had a close relationship with his 'Granny'. Picture: Getty

“She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.’”

Harry touched on their close relationship and the moment she met his ‘darling wife’ Meghan, saying he will ‘cherish’ their time together.

It continued: “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex met crowds at Windsor Castle after the news of the Queen's death
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex met crowds at Windsor Castle after the news of the Queen's death. Picture: Getty
Prince Harry honoured his father King Charles III while paying tribute to his grandmother the Queen
Prince Harry honoured his father King Charles III while paying tribute to his grandmother the Queen. Picture: Alamy

Harry and William’s father has now taken over as our monarch, opting for the title King Charles III, and Harry paid tribute to his father’s new role too.

“And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

Prince Harry rounded off his message with: “Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

In the King’s first address to the nation on Friday, he expressed his love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives in the US with their two children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

