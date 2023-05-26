Two 'Queen Charlotte' Co-Stars Have Moved In Together

Two Queen Charlotte actors are living together. Picture: Netflix

Corey Mylchreest has moved in with one of his co-stars from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

We all fell in love with Queen Charlotte when it dropped on Netflix in early May, and it didn't take long for us to fall in love with the cast too!

The stars of the Bridgerton spin-off seem to get along just as well off-screen as two actors have actually moved in together!

Corey Mylchreest – who has had viewers swooning with his portrayal of King George – has shacked up with Freddie Dennis who plays the beloved character of Reynolds.

Fans were delighted to find out that Corey and Freddie are just as close in real life as their characters are good friends from the very start of the show, Reynolds then befriends Queen Charlotte over time.

Watch the trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Queen Charlotte cast became close on set. Picture: Netflix

Corey shared the news about his colleague slash housemate during an interview with India Amarteifio – who portrays the iconic Queen Charlotte – at PopBuzz.

The stars were asked which castmember they would appoint as their trusty royal advisor, India chose the actor who plays young Brimsley: "Probably my royal advisor in the show, who is Sam Clemmett, because he is just great and very mature and seems to know a lot about life."

Corey chimed in: "I would probably go, Sam, I mean Sam would be a valuable ally, maybe [India], maybe my advisor in the show, Freddie Dennis, who I now live with, having not known him before.

"Who are we kidding, it's Freddie," he said – the two are clearly close!

From the looks of the cast's personal Instagram pages, they had a lot of fun whilst shooting Queen Charlotte so it's no surprise that they've found friends for life!

Both Corey and Freddie can be seen on each other's profiles having a blast – we love these two!

The King George actor even gave his royal advisor a shoutout with a carousel post, he wrote: "And now the time has come to recognise the true King of the show... It's me. It's still me. Always will be. But this guy @freddiedennis is still kinda cool."

Working on the Queen Charlotte set is starting to look like a dream job!

