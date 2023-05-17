Get To Know Queen Charlotte's Corey Mylchreest: From His Girlfriend To His Instagram t& More

Who is Corey Mylchreest's girlfriend and more.. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Capital FM

Fans have been praising Corey Mylchreest's performance as King George in Netflix's 'Queen Charlotte', but who is he and who is his girlfriend?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Queen Charlotte has given fans the dose of Bridgerton they needed and introduced us to a new cast of younger actors whose performances have blown everyone away!

Corey Mylchreest portrays a young King George opposite India Ria Amarteifio who plays the titular queen that the spin-off show hinges on.

'Queen Charlotte' Fans Have Spotted A Heartbreaking Detail In The Show's Costuming

Since the limited series dropped on Netflix on May 4, Corey has made quite the splash with fans and everybody wants to know more about the actor!

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Corey, does he have a girlfriend and what else has he starred in?

Watch the trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Get to know Corey Mylchreest. Picture: Getty

Who is Corey Mylchreest's girlfriend?

Corey Mylchreest is Netflix's latest heartthrob, so naturally, everyone's been asking about his relationship status.

The 25-year-old actor does, in fact, have a girlfriend but likes to keep his private life out of the public eye, so you won't be seeing any loved-up snaps on the 'Gram anytime soon!

During an interview with ExtraTV, he casually dropped that he was in a relationship whilst answering a question about whether he had watched Bridgerton before.

He said: "As soon as I got the job, I was like, 'Alright, I gotta binge this thing.' I sat down with my girlfriend and we did the whole shebang."

Corey wowed as King George on the Netflix hit. Picture: Netflix

What else has Corey Mylchreest been in?

Corey has been catapulted into the limelight after nabbing the Bridgerton prequel's coveted role, surprisingly the show is only his third credit!

Prior to appearing as a main character in Queen Charlotte, the 25-year-old starred in a short film in 2021 titled Mars and appeared in one episode of the TV series The Sandman the following year.

What's Corey Mylchreest's Instagram?

The Queen Charlotte actor is on Instagram under the username @coreymylchreest.

Since appearing in the Netflix hit, Corey's follower count has skyrocketed to the one million mark – we're sure it's going to keep on climbing!

His feed gives fans an insight into his working life, he shares everything from red carpet photos to behind-the-scenes snaps from set, but at the time of writing, he's only shared around 20 posts.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital