Get To Know Queen Charlotte's Corey Mylchreest: From His Girlfriend To His Instagram t& More

17 May 2023, 16:28

Who is Corey Mylchreest's girlfriend and more..
Who is Corey Mylchreest's girlfriend and more.. Picture: Getty/Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans have been praising Corey Mylchreest's performance as King George in Netflix's 'Queen Charlotte', but who is he and who is his girlfriend?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Queen Charlotte has given fans the dose of Bridgerton they needed and introduced us to a new cast of younger actors whose performances have blown everyone away!

Corey Mylchreest portrays a young King George opposite India Ria Amarteifio who plays the titular queen that the spin-off show hinges on.

'Queen Charlotte' Fans Have Spotted A Heartbreaking Detail In The Show's Costuming

Since the limited series dropped on Netflix on May 4, Corey has made quite the splash with fans and everybody wants to know more about the actor!

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Corey, does he have a girlfriend and what else has he starred in?

Watch the trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Get to know Corey Mylchreest
Get to know Corey Mylchreest. Picture: Getty

Who is Corey Mylchreest's girlfriend?

Corey Mylchreest is Netflix's latest heartthrob, so naturally, everyone's been asking about his relationship status.

The 25-year-old actor does, in fact, have a girlfriend but likes to keep his private life out of the public eye, so you won't be seeing any loved-up snaps on the 'Gram anytime soon!

During an interview with ExtraTV, he casually dropped that he was in a relationship whilst answering a question about whether he had watched Bridgerton before.

He said: "As soon as I got the job, I was like, 'Alright, I gotta binge this thing.' I sat down with my girlfriend and we did the whole shebang."

Corey wowed as King George on the Netflix hit
Corey wowed as King George on the Netflix hit. Picture: Netflix

What else has Corey Mylchreest been in?

Corey has been catapulted into the limelight after nabbing the Bridgerton prequel's coveted role, surprisingly the show is only his third credit!

Prior to appearing as a main character in Queen Charlotte, the 25-year-old starred in a short film in 2021 titled Mars and appeared in one episode of the TV series The Sandman the following year.

What's Corey Mylchreest's Instagram?

The Queen Charlotte actor is on Instagram under the username @coreymylchreest.

Since appearing in the Netflix hit, Corey's follower count has skyrocketed to the one million mark – we're sure it's going to keep on climbing!

His feed gives fans an insight into his working life, he shares everything from red carpet photos to behind-the-scenes snaps from set, but at the time of writing, he's only shared around 20 posts.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Beyoncé is launching a haircare line

All The Info On Beyoncé’s Haircare Brand

Happy International Women's Day

Women Who Have Built Empires: Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande & More

Features

Zendaya never ceases to amaze with her red carpet looks

13 Of Zendaya's Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks

Features

OMITB is coming back...

Only Murders In The Building Series 3: Release Date, Cast & More

TV & Film

Taylor Lautner reacted to Taylor Swift's upcoming 'Speak Now' re-release

Taylor Lautner Jokes He's 'Praying' For John Mayer As He Reacts To Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’ Re-Release

Cannes Film Festival red carpet looks so far

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet Is A Glistening Metallic Runway Of Looks

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star