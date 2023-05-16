'Queen Charlotte' Fans Have Spotted A Heartbreaking Detail In The Show's Costuming

This Queen Charlotte theory has us emotional. Picture: Netflix

By Savannah Roberts

This finer detail in 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' has Netflix viewers teary-eyed, here's why...

Queen Charlotte has made quite the splash since arriving on Netflix on May 4; giving us all a much-needed renaissance to our Bridgerton binging habits!

As viewers fall in love with Queen Charlotte all over again, they've noticed a deeper meaning to the titular character's costumes.

The spin-off series follows the young Queen's rise to prominence and power after marrying King George, and tells a deeper story of how they fell in love amid George's worsening illness.

Fans of the show have a heart-wrenching theory about how the Queen uses her wardrobe to comfort the King amid his mental health struggles.

Watch the trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Queen Charlotte does something special to protect George. Picture: Netflix

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that throughout the series – and the Bridgerton seasons that came before it – Charlotte continues to wear gowns in the Georgian style despite the changing fashion trends.

Queen Charlotte moves into Regency-era London in its later scenes, this was a period that saw women opt for much simpler garments with empire waists and less dramatic silhouettes.

However, you will see the Queen donning more elaborate ensembles evoking the traditional Georgian style, with corseted gowns and large wigs.

Fans have theorised that Charlotte continues to dress in this style in an attempt to not confuse her husband; remaining more familiar to King George – our hearts!

I've been bawling my eyes out since I've heard the theory saying that queen charlotte still wears extravagant wigs and gowns of the georgian era, even during the bridgerton regency era where everyone wore much simpler dresses just so that it wouldn't confuse george. 😭 — sam. (@itsyasami) May 12, 2023

CHARLOTTE STAYED IN THE PAST WITH HIM AND IS WEARING THE SAME KIND OF CLOTHES JUST IN CASE HER GEORGE COMES BACK #QueenCharlotte pic.twitter.com/bPVE81VyXH — Jess🌸 GeorgeCharlotte era🫶🏾 (@jess_is_queen) May 5, 2023

One Twitter user explained their emotional revelation about the show, writing: "queen charlotte still wears outdated gowns cause shes keeping her promise to george that she'll stand with him between heaven and earth even if it means time is frozen for the king. sigh. im gonna f****** weep again."

Another posted: "CHARLOTTE STAYED IN THE PAST WITH HIM AND IS WEARING THE SAME KIND OF CLOTHES JUST IN CASE HER GEORGE COMES BACK. [sic]"

Anybody else fighting back tears?

