The 'Queen Charlotte' Soundtrack: All The Pop Songs With An Orchestral Twist

12 May 2023, 16:45

All the pop songs in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
All the pop songs in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

By Savannah Roberts

All of the orchestral renditions of pop songs used in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story...

Queen Charlotte has been wowing audiences since it landed on Netflix on May 4, and just like its Bridgerton predecessor it features orchestral covers of some of your favourite pop songs!

The fictionalised historical drama follows Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence after marrying King George, showing audiences how she came to be the formidable woman we know and love from the first two series.

When you weren't focused on the Regency-era glitz and glamour, the songs featured in the series may have commanded your attention (we can't blame you)!

Here are all the tunes that got an orchestral makeover for the 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Soundtrack', featuring Beyoncé, SZA, Alicia Keys and more...

(It just makes sense to use Queen Bey's music in Queen Charlotte).

Watch the trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Queen Charlotte features modern music
Queen Charlotte features modern music. Picture: Netflix
These pop songs are fit for a ball
These pop songs are fit for a ball. Picture: Netflix

There are six reworked pop song covers throughout the limited series, one for each episode, and every single one pays homage to Black female artists.

Beyoncé's work features in Queen Charlotte, not once, not twice, but three times! Her bops such as 'Halo', ''Déjà Vu' and 'Run the World' were all given a classical edge for the show.

Netflix used orchestral renditions by Vitamin String Quartet, Audiostation, and the duo Brian Chan and Caleb Chan for the pop music moments.

Alicia Keys, SZA and Whitney Houston also had their hits receive the Bridgerton treatment, the likes of 'If I Ain’t Got You', 'Nobody Gets Me' and 'I Will Always Love You' all worked perfectly in the world of the ton!

Queen Bey music was in Queen Charlotte
Queen Bey music was in Queen Charlotte. Picture: Getty
SZA's 'Nobody Gets Me' was used
SZA's 'Nobody Gets Me' was used. Picture: Getty

All the pop songs in Netflix's Queen Charlotte

  • 'Halo' - Beyoncé
  • 'If I Ain’t Got You' – Alicia Keys
  • 'Déjà Vu' – Beyoncé
  • 'Run the World' – Beyoncé
  • 'Nobody Gets Me' – SZA
  • 'I Will Always Love You' – Whitney Houston

