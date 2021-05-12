Perrie Edwards’ Mum Let Slip Her Baby News Days Before Announcement

Perrie Edwards' mum spilled her pregnancy news before her announcement. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards’ mum Debbie pretty much gave away her daughter’s pregnancy secret days before she announced it.

The news Little Mix stars Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are pregnant is all the internet can talk about this week, after the bandmates announced their baby news days apart.

But it turns out Perrie’s mum Debbie let slip her daughter’s pregnancy news days before she and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain actually announced it.

When Leigh-Anne and fiancé Andre Gray shared their exciting milestone with the world, Debbie posted the photoshoot on Twitter with the caption: “Massive congratulations Leigh-Anne and Andre… babies on tour xx can’t wait xx.”

The Little Mix mums are all supportive of their daughters. Picture: Getty

And it didn’t take long for fans to pick up on the fact she’d said ‘babies’ instead of ‘baby’.

“BabIES!? Like PLURAL?! Omg!?! *faints*,” one Mixer replied.

“BABIES?! IS PERRIE PREGNANT?” Questioned another very intuitive fan.

Fans have replied since Perrie’s announcement too, commenting that the reactions “aged well”.

Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are becoming parents. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Massive congratulations to Leigh Anne and Andre.. babies on tour xx can’t wait xx pic.twitter.com/3yZFK2jsVo — deborahedwards (@mothergoose2020) May 4, 2021

Massive congratulations to my beautiful daughter Perrie and Alexander.. I am bursting with pride ... and cannot wait to see my grandchild.. as I said ... Babies on tour lol 💋 — deborahedwards (@mothergoose2020) May 10, 2021

When Perrie announced her own news six days later, her mum returned to Twitter basically saying “I told you”.

She tweeted: “Massive congratulations to my beautiful daughter Perrie and Alexander.. I am bursting with pride… and cannot wait to see my grandchild.. as I said .. Babies on tour lol.”

Little Mix have already said they’ll have “a creche” on tour for Leigh-Anne and Perrie’s babies and honestly we’re already looking forward to the backstage pics.

