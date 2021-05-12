Perrie Edwards’ Mum Let Slip Her Baby News Days Before Announcement

12 May 2021, 15:19

Perrie Edwards' mum spilled her pregnancy news before her announcement
Perrie Edwards' mum spilled her pregnancy news before her announcement. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Perrie Edwards’ mum Debbie pretty much gave away her daughter’s pregnancy secret days before she announced it.

The news Little Mix stars Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are pregnant is all the internet can talk about this week, after the bandmates announced their baby news days apart.

But it turns out Perrie’s mum Debbie let slip her daughter’s pregnancy news days before she and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain actually announced it.

Jesy Nelson Praises Little Mix In First Post About The Band Since Her Exit

When Leigh-Anne and fiancé Andre Gray shared their exciting milestone with the world, Debbie posted the photoshoot on Twitter with the caption: “Massive congratulations Leigh-Anne and Andre… babies on tour xx can’t wait xx.”

The Little Mix mums are all supportive of their daughters
The Little Mix mums are all supportive of their daughters. Picture: Getty

And it didn’t take long for fans to pick up on the fact she’d said ‘babies’ instead of ‘baby’.

“BabIES!? Like PLURAL?! Omg!?! *faints*,” one Mixer replied.

“BABIES?! IS PERRIE PREGNANT?” Questioned another very intuitive fan.

Fans have replied since Perrie’s announcement too, commenting that the reactions “aged well”.

Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are becoming parents
Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are becoming parents. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

When Perrie announced her own news six days later, her mum returned to Twitter basically saying “I told you”.

She tweeted: “Massive congratulations to my beautiful daughter Perrie and Alexander.. I am bursting with pride… and cannot wait to see my grandchild.. as I said .. Babies on tour lol.”

Little Mix have already said they’ll have “a creche” on tour for Leigh-Anne and Perrie’s babies and honestly we’re already looking forward to the backstage pics.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Little Mix have new music coming soon

Everything Little Mix Has Said About New Songs In 2021

Niall Horan and Anne-Marie have been teasing their collaboration.

Everything We Know About Niall Horan And Anne-Marie's Collaboration So Far

TikTok users have been trying out a new bizarre trend.

TikTok Users Warned Against Bizarre Sandpaper Leg Shaving Trend

Jesy Nelson shared a heartwarming post about Little Mix.

Jesy Nelson Praises Little Mix In First Post About The Band Since Her Exit

How To Update Instagram Pronouns

Instagram Gets New Feature For Displaying Pronouns – How To Add Them

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are sharing their pregnancy journeys together.

All The Little Mix Pregnancy Pictures Of Perrie Edwards And Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Baby Bumps

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project