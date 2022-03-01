How Many Episodes Are There Of Pam & Tommy?

The Pam & Tommy series is nearing its end, with fans all wanting to know how many episodes are left of the hit show – here's everything you need to know.

Pam & Tommy has had us all patiently awaiting Wednesday evenings every week without fail, so we can see what happens next in the dramatic story inspired by real-life events.

As the show nears its end, it has fans wondering how many episodes remain until the series' completion.

The biopic landed on Disney+ in early February, with mania soon following as audiences lapped up the series inspired by the real-life events of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

The mini-series follows the story of the Baywatch actress and Mötley Crüe drummer, portrayed by Lily James and Sebastian Stan, as their sex tape was leaked to the public in the mid-1990s.

So... how many episodes are there in the limited run of Pam & Tommy?

Pam & Tommy began streaming on Disney+. Picture: Alamy

How many episodes are there of Pam & Tommy?

In total, the show consists of just eight episodes – it is a mini-series afterall!

At the time of writing, six of the eight episodes have aired, meaning we're nearing the end of this riveting Lily James-led show, unfortunately.

How can I watch Pam & Tommy?

Pam & Tommy is a US series airing on Hulu, meaning that fans across the pond in the UK can watch it on Disney+ under the Star section.

The first three episodes became available on 2 February and from then on new episodes arrived on the platform every Wednesday.

The final Pam & Tommy episode will air in March. Picture: Alamy

When will the final episode of Pam & Tommy come out?

The finale to the wildly-successful Hulu show will premiere on March 9 – so not long at all!

Pam & Tommy is steaming now on Disney+.

