A Look Back At One Direction’s 2012 Jingle Bell Ball Set List

9 December 2020, 15:42

One Direction are always a highlight!
One Direction brought the house down with their 2012 performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball. Here’s a look at the setlist they performed…

One Direction are a highlight of any Jingle Bell Ball line-up and our lives in general. You already know this.

Back in 2012, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik performed six of their biggest hits on London’s 02 stage and it was a moment we’ll never forget.

But what songs were included in their setlist? Let’s take a look…

What songs did One Direction perform at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball in 2012?

Kiss You

Little Things

C’mon, C’mon

What Makes You Beautiful

One Thing

Live While We’re Young

Liam Payne recently opened up about how it feels to perform at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball while chatting to Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast.

He said: "The O2 is my favourite venue to play. At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, everyone's excited; it's the best."

We’ll be reliving the iconic performance during The Best Of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball on Thursday 10 December, which will be broadcast live on Capital on FM & DAB across the UK, Global Player, YouTube exclusively on Capital’s channel, and Sky One on Thursday 10 December.

The show begins at 7pm UK time / 11am PST / 2pm EST and will include performances from Justin Bieber, Little Mix, Ed Sheehan and Stormzy.

Make sure you get involved with biggest Christmas party of the year @CapitalOfficial #BestofCapitalJBB.

