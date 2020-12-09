A Look Back At One Direction’s 2012 Jingle Bell Ball Set List

On Air Now
9 December 2020, 15:42
One Direction brought the house down with their 2012 performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball. Here’s a look at the setlist they performed…
One Direction are a highlight of any Jingle Bell Ball line-up and our lives in general. You already know this.
Back in 2012, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik performed six of their biggest hits on London’s 02 stage and it was a moment we’ll never forget.
But what songs were included in their setlist? Let’s take a look…
Kiss You
Little Things
C’mon, C’mon
What Makes You Beautiful
One Thing
Live While We’re Young
Liam Payne recently opened up about how it feels to perform at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball while chatting to Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast.
He said: "The O2 is my favourite venue to play. At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, everyone's excited; it's the best."
We’ll be reliving the iconic performance during The Best Of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball on Thursday 10 December, which will be broadcast live on Capital on FM & DAB across the UK, Global Player, YouTube exclusively on Capital’s channel, and Sky One on Thursday 10 December.
The show begins at 7pm UK time / 11am PST / 2pm EST and will include performances from Justin Bieber, Little Mix, Ed Sheehan and Stormzy.
