A Look Back At One Direction’s 2012 Jingle Bell Ball Set List

One Direction are always a highlight! Picture: PA images

One Direction brought the house down with their 2012 performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball. Here’s a look at the setlist they performed…

One Direction are a highlight of any Jingle Bell Ball line-up and our lives in general. You already know this.

Back in 2012, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik performed six of their biggest hits on London’s 02 stage and it was a moment we’ll never forget.

But what songs were included in their setlist? Let’s take a look…

What songs did One Direction perform at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball in 2012?

Kiss You

Little Things

C’mon, C’mon

What Makes You Beautiful

One Thing

Live While We’re Young

Liam Payne recently opened up about how it feels to perform at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball while chatting to Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast.

He said: "The O2 is my favourite venue to play. At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, everyone's excited; it's the best."

