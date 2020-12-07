Exclusive

WATCH: Jason Derulo Raves About How "Crazy" #BestOfCapitalJBB Line-Up Is

The 'Take You Dancing' singer spoke about how "crazy" it was to be on The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball line-up alongside the likes of Lady Gaga and One Direction.

Just days before The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, Jason Derulo spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp about how "crazy" the line-up is.

As we can't be together this year at The O2, we'll bee throwing a virtual party, with the likes of Stormzy, Little Mix and Shawn Mendes.

Relive Jason Derulo's performances on The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA Images

Jason said "Honestly, that line-up is pretty crazy," after Sonny Jay reminded him that he was joining the likes of Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and more.

The 'Savage Love' chart-topper also said that he was watching some of his old Jingle Bell Ball performances, saying "I was like 'this is crazy', but from the perspective of - I feel so far removed from the live show.

"It's almost like it was a dream," he continued. "This amount of people together at a performance? I can't even imagine having that right now, so I can't wait to get back."

On Thursday 10 December, The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard will reminisce two hours of unforgettable performances and some of the biggest moments from the past 12 years hand-picked by Capital.

The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball will be broadcast live on Capital on FM & DAB across the UK, Global Player, YouTube exclusively on Capital's channel, and Sky One on Thursday 10 December. The show begins at 7pm UK time / 11am PST / 2pm EST.