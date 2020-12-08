Exclusive

WATCH: Liam Payne Reflects On Performing With One Direction At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

8 December 2020, 08:12

Ahead of The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, Liam Payne recalled the time he first performed with One Direction at The O2.

Liam Payne first performed at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with One Direction in 2011, and returned another four times, either with 1D or as a solo artist.

Now, in 2020, as we can't party together, Liam is joining Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp for The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Liam Payne joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to discuss Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Liam Payne joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to discuss Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA Images

Ahead of The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on Thursday, 10 December, Liam caught up with Roman, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay to reflect on his performances with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.

After Roman asked Liam what it was like for Liam before the first time he performed at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, Liam said "I felt like I always started the first song, just to ease everybody, and ease the tension.

"The O2 is my favourite venue to play. At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, everyone's excited; it's the best," continued the 'Naughty List' singer.

On Thursday 10 December, The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard will reminisce two hours of unforgettable performances and some of the biggest moments from the past 12 years hand-picked by Capital.

The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball will be broadcast live on Capital on FM & DAB across the UK, Global Player, YouTube exclusively on Capital's channel, and Sky One on Thursday 10 December. The show begins at 7pm UK time / 11am PST / 2pm EST.

