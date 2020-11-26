Exclusive

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Teases Something "Very Special" Ahead Of The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

26 November 2020, 08:29 | Updated: 26 November 2020, 08:34

Shawn Mendes joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to announce The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

While we may be apart this winter, that doesn't mean we can't party together, as we have some fun with our live TV and radio show, The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Shawn Mendes joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to announce that we'll be reliving the festive moments that got The O2 jumping.

> The Best Of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard: Line Up, How To Watch & More

Relive Shawn Mendes' performance during The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Relive Shawn Mendes' performance during The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA Images

The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard will take place on Thursday, 10 December at 7PM. You can watch this two hour show live on Global Player, YouTube and on Sky One, and, of course, you can listen to it live on Capital, too.

"I'm really sorry that we can't be there in person this year, but The O2 is coming to your place," said the 'Monster' singer.

"You're going to be watching 'Stitches' from 2016; back when I was a young baby boy. And there's going to be a million amazing, amazing artists so stay tuned."

Shawn Mendes teased something "very special" for The Best of Capital&squot;s Jingle Bell Ball
Shawn Mendes teased something "very special" for The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA Images

Shawn then teased another project, ahead of The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, confirming to Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay that he's "been working on something very special just for you guys."

Make sure you tune in to The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard to not only see what that "very special" something may be, but to also see performances from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Little Mix and more.

