One Direction: Harry Styles' LGBTQ Speech Reminds Us He's A True King

Harry Styles fans praised the One Direction star for his iconic speech. Picture: PA/Twitter

One Direction fans have shared a throwback video of Harry Styles talking about love whilst on stage during a 1D concert with his former bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson.

One Direction is one of the most iconic boybands for a countless number of reasons and the latest video resurfaced by fans just adds to the list of reasons why!

The clip shows Harry Styles on stage, giving fans a touching LGBTQ speech, during a concert with his former bandmates Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

Harry Styles Sparks Megan Thee Stallion Collab Rumours After Following Each Other On Instagram

Harry said: “Here at One Direction, we like to celebrate love in all forms.

“Love is love and we believe that love is something that should be celebrated with open arms.”

harry styles once said:



"here at one direction, we like to celebrate love, in all forms, love is love" and i just think that's beautiful🥺 pic.twitter.com/65K4iGIZ3W — 𝐯𝐞𝐚¹ᴰ 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦 (@stylinsonsays) August 24, 2020

It wasn’t long before the throwback video went viral on Twitter, with fans rushing to the comments to praise the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star for being an icon.

One fan tweeted: "Harry making the things right since… ALWAYS.”

“He gave us no choice but to stan,” added another.

A third fan penned: "Harry is absolutely right and always make me proud [sic].”

Fans praised Harry Styles for his speech. Picture: Twitter

The clip of Harry Styles went viral on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Harry Styles co-hosted the Met Gala last year. Picture: PA

This isn’t the first time the ‘Adore You’ star has supported LGBTQ rights, as he previously co-hosted the Met Gala which had a theme of camp, in 2019.

He also dropped the first single from this ‘Fine Line’ album, ‘Lights Up’ on National Coming Out Day, leaving fans in agreement of how much of a king he is!

At the time, a fan tweeted: “Okay but harry starting his new era on national coming out day can NOT be ignored,” and we completely agree!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News