One Direction Fans Crash 10-Year Anniversary Website Before It Even Launches

23 July 2020, 10:28

One Direction's anniversary website crashed before it was live
One Direction's anniversary website crashed before it was live. Picture: PA / Twitter

One Direction fans were so hyped to access the 10-year anniversary website, it crashed before it even went live.

One Direction are marking their 10-year anniversary today (23 July), to celebrate the moment Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik were put together on The X Factor in 2010.

To celebrate the milestone occasion, despite the boys going on hiatus in 2015, a special website has launched full of behind-the-scenes content, a montage video, and remixed versions of their biggest songs.

Zayn Malik’s Sister Safaa Congratulates One Direction On Their 10-Year Anniversary As She Reminisces About Her Childhood With Them

But before the site had even launched, Directioners claim they crashed it moments before.

One Direction are marking 10 years together
One Direction are marking 10 years together. Picture: Getty

At the time of writing, fans on the hunt for the new One Direction website are taken to the old site, onedirectionmusic.com, while a fandom site appears to have crashed

One fan tweeted: “The 10 years website still isn’t ready you still get redirected to the regular One Direction website.”

Another demanded to know: “Hi @onedirection what time are we getting this website the suspense is killing me.”

“One direction fans have crashed two websites in less than 24 hours,” another claimed.

After crashing radio stations' and fandom websites too, one Directioner tweeted: “Crashing websites is our passion apparently @onedirection #10YearsOf1D.”

“Never give one direction fans a website all they will do is crash it and cry.”

Two weeks before the boys’ anniversary, their PR Simon Jones announced the website would launch on 23 July, but fans are still awaiting for him to share a link.

In the meantime, fans are reminiscing the boys’ old site which was last updated with their 'History' music video.

