Olly Murs Pays Tribute To Caroline Flack In Heartfelt Video On The Day Of Her Funeral: "Goodbyes Are Not Forever"

Olly Murs shared a special message for Caroline Flack on Instagram. Picture: PA

Olly Murs has remembered Caroline Flack with a heartwarming video of him kissing his former X Factor co-star on the cheek, on the day she was laid to rest.

Olly Murs has paid an emotional tribute to Caroline Flack on the day of her private funeral.

The close friend of the late Love Island host shared a clip on Instagram kissing his former X Factor co-star on the cheek, with a heartfelt caption.

He wrote: "Today was so hard but you know what goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end.

"They simply mean I’ll miss you caz until we meet again xx [sic].”

Olly worked with Caroline from 2011-2015 as they hosted the X Factor and Xtra Factor together and maintained a close friendship.

After the shocking death of Caroline on Saturday February 15, he penned a lengthy, emotional tribute to the 40-year-old on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of Caroline with her arms around her good friend, he wrote: "Caz… [heartbreak emoji] [sad face emoji] f**k this hurts! My heart is forever broken.. I’ve lost something today that I’ll never ever get back.. and that’s you.

"From the first moment we met in Birmingham 2011 and had literally 10mins to say hello, get mic’d up and head out to work together on Xtra. We never stopped laughing, flirting (who can forget that), eating cheeseburger chasers, singing (which I always loved hearing), the arguments (which I never won), the disagreements on what jokes to say or what outfits you should wear, these are the moments I’ve always cherished but right now as I write this it’s hit me I won’t have them moments again [sic].”

Olly Murs and Caroline Flack worked together for four years. Picture: PA

He went on to say he ‘hasn’t stopped crying since the news’ and described his former co-star as his ’sister’.

Olly continued: "I remember messaging you at your toughest time to let you know that I never read or listened to any of the crap people were saying about you, I was just worried about my friend.

"I always knew how fragile you were but I never ever thought this would be the last contact we would have. We always said we was friends for life and trust me you will be with me forever. My kids will know you, my grandkids will and then I’ll see you again, give you a huge hug, a huge kiss, get mic’d up and have you by my side again. This will hurt forever, love you cazza, Your Ols [heartbreak emoji] [sad face emoji] [sic]."

If you need someone to talk to, you can contact Samaritans free any time on 116 123 and samaritans.org.

