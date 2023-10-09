Olivia Wilde Faces Backlash After Commenting On Taylor Swift’s Relationship With Travis Kelce

Olivia Wilde called out the frenzy surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Olivia Wilde is facing backlash after commenting on the attention surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Actress and director Olivia Wilde, who previously dated Harry Styles, appeared to make a dig at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship over the weekend, in light of the couple’s romance taking over the internet as well as all discussions around the NFL.

The Don’t Worry Darling director seemingly threw shade at the widespread coverage surrounding Taylor and Travis, ever since it emerged that they’re dating. Taylor has been to nearly every one of Travis’ games in recent weeks, missing the Chiefs' game in Minneapolis on Sunday, but she's often spotted in the VIP box with her friends.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Olivia shared a tweet on Friday which read: “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.”

It’s clear Olivia was calling out the immense internet hype surrounding their relationship, and wasn’t shading the couple themselves.

Olivia Wilde commented on the media frenzy surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Picture: Olivia Wilde/Instagram

Over on X, formerly called Twitter, Swifties aren’t happy with Olivia’s comment, even though she wasn’t taking aim at Tay directly.

“Olivia Wilde posting this when she hasn’t done a thing for climate change,” one person wrote on X as another shared the infamous viral Will Smith clip from the 2022 Oscars: “Keep my wife’s name out your mouth.”

“The stupidest thing @oliviawilde could do after breaking up with Harry Styles is daring to mention Taylor Swift,” fumed another.

Other fans have pointed out that Olivia was pointing out the media frenzy, rather than Taylor herself.

One person said: “People s******g on Olivia Wilde are missing the point. It’s the fact that people are obsessed with football now because of who Taylor is dating. If only the public could get that obsessed with the climate emergency. The joke is about us as a society, not about Taylor.”

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively watching Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets. Picture: Getty

A second wrote: “Olivia Wilde only reposted it because Taylor Swift is so influential that if she dated a climate activist, she’d save the world by motivating y’all devoted fans and media to take interest in climate change.”

Meanwhile, Travis continues to prove how loved up he and Tay are becoming, saying at a recent press conference he’s feeling more on top of the world now than he was after winning the Super Bowl.

At a recent press conference he said he was learning to deal with the new levels of attention, including being photographed by paparazzi.

Travis told reporters: “We learn that there’s paparazzi taking photos all over the place but at the same time it comes with it. There’s a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason, so we’ve just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.

Travis Kelce has been growing close to Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

“At the end of the day I’ve always been pretty good about compartmentalising and being able to stay focused.”

Taylor and Travis are thought to have begun dating after he admitted on the podcast he shares with his brother that he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at one of her concerts.

He invited her to watch him play after being unable to reach her at the Eras Tour and the rest is history.

