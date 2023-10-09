Olivia Wilde Faces Backlash After Commenting On Taylor Swift’s Relationship With Travis Kelce

9 October 2023, 10:43 | Updated: 9 October 2023, 12:16

Olivia Wilde called out the frenzy surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship
Olivia Wilde called out the frenzy surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Olivia Wilde is facing backlash after commenting on the attention surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Actress and director Olivia Wilde, who previously dated Harry Styles, appeared to make a dig at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship over the weekend, in light of the couple’s romance taking over the internet as well as all discussions around the NFL.

The Don’t Worry Darling director seemingly threw shade at the widespread coverage surrounding Taylor and Travis, ever since it emerged that they’re dating. Taylor has been to nearly every one of Travis’ games in recent weeks, missing the Chiefs' game in Minneapolis on Sunday, but she's often spotted in the VIP box with her friends.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Olivia shared a tweet on Friday which read: “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.”

It’s clear Olivia was calling out the immense internet hype surrounding their relationship, and wasn’t shading the couple themselves.

Olivia Wilde commented on the media frenzy surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Olivia Wilde commented on the media frenzy surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Picture: Olivia Wilde/Instagram

Over on X, formerly called Twitter, Swifties aren’t happy with Olivia’s comment, even though she wasn’t taking aim at Tay directly.

“Olivia Wilde posting this when she hasn’t done a thing for climate change,” one person wrote on X as another shared the infamous viral Will Smith clip from the 2022 Oscars: “Keep my wife’s name out your mouth.”

“The stupidest thing @oliviawilde could do after breaking up with Harry Styles is daring to mention Taylor Swift,” fumed another.

Other fans have pointed out that Olivia was pointing out the media frenzy, rather than Taylor herself.

One person said: “People s******g on Olivia Wilde are missing the point. It’s the fact that people are obsessed with football now because of who Taylor is dating. If only the public could get that obsessed with the climate emergency. The joke is about us as a society, not about Taylor.”

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively watching Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively watching Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets. Picture: Getty

Hayley Williams talks her decades-long friendship with Taylor Swift

A second wrote: “Olivia Wilde only reposted it because Taylor Swift is so influential that if she dated a climate activist, she’d save the world by motivating y’all devoted fans and media to take interest in climate change.”

Meanwhile, Travis continues to prove how loved up he and Tay are becoming, saying at a recent press conference he’s feeling more on top of the world now than he was after winning the Super Bowl.

At a recent press conference he said he was learning to deal with the new levels of attention, including being photographed by paparazzi.

Travis told reporters: “We learn that there’s paparazzi taking photos all over the place but at the same time it comes with it. There’s a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason, so we’ve just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.

Travis Kelce has been growing close to Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce has been growing close to Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

“At the end of the day I’ve always been pretty good about compartmentalising and being able to stay focused.”

Taylor and Travis are thought to have begun dating after he admitted on the podcast he shares with his brother that he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at one of her concerts.

He invited her to watch him play after being unable to reach her at the Eras Tour and the rest is history.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Dua Lipa is preparing to release her third album

Dua Lipa's Third Album: Everything We Know From Release Date To New Sound

What's on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist?

Here Is Every Song On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist

Features

Big Brother's most iconic couples: Preston, Chantelle, Pete and Josie

Big Brother’s Most Iconic Couples: From Preston and Chantelle Houghton to Pete Bennett and Nikki Grahame

Drake occasionally shares photos of his son Adonis

Who Is Drake’s Son And Who Is His Baby Mum Sophie Brussaux? Everything You Need To Know

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner have been together since 2014

Who Is Corey Gamble, How Old Is He & What Did He Do Before He Met Kris Jenner?

All the info on when Kourtney Kardashian's due date is and more

Kourtney Kardashian’s Due Date & All Her Pregnancy Details

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits