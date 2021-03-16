Olivia Wilde Subtly Celebrates Boyfriend Harry Styles' Grammy Win

Harry Styles' girlfriend Olivia Wilde congratulated his Grammys win in a low-key fashion. Picture: Getty

Olivia Wilde made sure to subtly show she was thinking of boyfriend Harry Styles after his first Grammys win.

Harry Styles won his first Grammy Award at the 2021 ceremony, leaving with Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Watermelon Sugar’ – which he also performed on the night.

The ‘Fine Line’ singer attended the show with his team and his band members, but his girlfriend and Don’t Worry, Darling director Olivia Wilde was keeping up to date with her boyfriend’s success on the night at home.

Olivia Wilde posted a picture of Paul McCartney eating a watermelon to her Instagram. Picture: Olivia Wilde/Instagram

After it was revealed Haz had won a gong, Olivia showed she was thinking about her love by posting a subtle nod to his success on Instagram.

She posted a photo of Paul McCartney biting into a slice of watermelon, an ode to Harry’s song that won him the award.

Olivia didn’t caption the picture but added an emoji of two hands raised in the air.

Harry Styles won Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2021 Grammys. Picture: Getty

Harry flew to LA from London last week ahead of the Grammys, but he’s said to be returning soon to begin filming on new film My Policeman with Emma Corrin in Brighton.

Meanwhile, Olivia has been in London for a few weeks with kids Otis, six, and Daisy, four.

The actress and ex Jason Sudeikis have apparently formed a ‘bubble’ while both in London so they can co-parent their two children.

