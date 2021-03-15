Harry Styles’ Bandmates Sarah Jones And Mitch Rowland Are Expecting A Baby Together

15 March 2021, 10:59 | Updated: 15 March 2021, 12:23

Harry Styles' drummer Sarah Jones is pregnant with guitarist Mitch Rowland
Harry Styles' drummer Sarah Jones is pregnant with guitarist Mitch Rowland. Picture: Getty / Sarah Jones/Instagram
Harry Styles’ drummer Sarah Jones is pregnant with guitarist boyfriend Mitch Rowland.

As Harry Styles performed at the Grammys on Sunday night he was joined by his besties and band members including Sarah Jones and Mitch Rowland.

Who Won The Grammy Awards 2021? – From Harry Styles To Billie Eilish

While Sarah took to the drums for Harry’s leather-clad ‘Watermelon Sugar’ performance, fans noticed she was pregnant, confirming the news once the Grammys had ended.

Mitch Rowland is Harry Styles' guitarist
Mitch Rowland is Harry Styles' guitarist. Picture: Getty

Alongside a picture of herself and guitarist boyfriend Mitch in leather outfits to match Harry’s, Sarah wrote: “Hey baby,” with a winking emoji.

Harry’s fans are as invested in the musicians’ lives as much as they are Haz’s, so it wasn’t long before Sarah’s Instagram comments were filled with messages of congratulations.

“Oh my god guys, congrats!” One replied.

“Congratulations, so happy for u!” Added another.

Harry Styles is close friends with his band members
Harry Styles is close friends with his band members. Picture: Getty

“Adopt me,” a third adoring fan commented.

Harry’s sister Gemma Styles also commented with a string of cute heart face emojis.

The news even began trending on Twitter, with thousands saying they were so impressed with ‘the pregnant drummer’ during Harry’s performance.

"Harry Style’s Drummer Sarah Jones is pure badassery [sic]," one fan accurately tweeted.

