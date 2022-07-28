Olivia Rodrigo & Joshua Bassett Just Reunited And The World Is Healing According To HSM Fans

28 July 2022, 16:14

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett stood together on the HSMTMTS
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett stood together on the HSMTMTS. Picture: Getty
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett posed for photos for the first time since she released 2021 single ‘Drivers License’ on Wednesday.

Joshua Bassett said last December he and High School Musical: The Musical – The Series co-star Olivia Rodrigo hadn’t spoken in months after she released her debut single heavily rumoured to be about him, ‘Drivers License’.

But on Wednesday night ‘the world healed’ after the co-stars posed for photos together for the season premiere of their Disney series in which they play Nini and Ricki.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Soundtrack: Hits From Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B And So Many More

Olivia and Joshua met on set of the High School Musical franchise in 2019 as on-screen love interests playing the roles of Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett looked to be on good terms again
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett looked to be on good terms again. Picture: Getty

However, when she released ‘Drivers License’ in early 2021 it was speculated the heartbreak tune was about their relationship. There were also rumours at the time Sabrina Carpenter was ‘that blonde girl’ referenced in the lyrics.

The co-stars have never directly addressed their relationship but in December 2021 Joshua, who came out as part of the LGBTQ community last year, claimed he hadn’t spoken to the ’SOUR’ hitmaker since she released the track.

He told GQ he’d made attempts to speak with her.

Olivia never confirmed who the inspiration behind ‘Drivers License’ was but Joshua seemed to have his say in his song ‘Crisis’ which included lyrics like: “And if you get to tell your truth then so do I / And it's cool if you want me to play the bad guy / But don't you dare act like I didn't love you."

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett met on set of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett met on set of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series. Picture: Alamy

Olivia posted some of the photos of herself and Joshua at the HSMTMTS season premiere and the comments were filled with fans’ reactions to her and Josh stood side by side once again.

She wrote in the caption: "Love all these people so so so much. knowing and working with them has been one of the greatest joys of my life. episode 1 of season 3 of hsmtmts is streaming now! wildcats forever [sic]."

“I can’t believe this is real,” one person replied, as another said: “This just made my year.”

“JOSHUA BASSETT AND OLIVIA RODRIGO everybody screaaammmmmmm,” a third said.

“THIS IS SO UNEXPECTED BUT I LOVE IT, THE WORLD IS HEALING,” commented another.

Fans are fearing Olivia will leave the Disney series after season three, after her role in the latest episodes was changed to a recurring character instead of a regular.

She and Disney are yet to confirm whether she’ll star in season four.

