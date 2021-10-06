Olivia Rodrigo Finally Addresses The 'Good 4 U' Plagiarism Claims

Olivia Rodrigo finally put the rumours to rest regarding that 'good 4 u' drama...

Olivia Rodrigo's mega-hit, 'good 4 u', was undoubtedly the song of the summer – but the track came with its fair share of controversy.

Now, the 18-year-old songwriting sensation has finally addressed the drama that has surrounded the 'Sour' bop in her latest interview.

The pop star spoke on the plagiarism rumours encircling 'good 4 u', saying "all music is inspired by each other."

Olivia sat down with Teen Vogue to discuss everything from her newfound fame to her songwriting style...

'good 4 u' was released in May as the third single from her debut studio record, it instantly drew comparisons to Paramore's 2007 hit 'Misery Business.

The similarities between the two punky pop songs became so rife that Hayley Williams and guitarist Josh Farro subsequently received writing credits on the 'Sour' tune.

When quizzed on her feelings surrounding the songwriting credit debacle, she candidly addressed the situation: "I think it’s disappointing to see people take things out of context and discredit any young woman’s work."

Although the comparisons shrouded the song in some controversy, Olivia still remains positive about the experience.

She continued: "But at the end of the day I’m just really proud and happy to say that my job is being a songwriter … All music is inspired by each other.

"Obviously, I write all of my lyrics from my heart."

She revealed to the publication: I came up with the lyrics and the melody for ‘good 4 u’ one morning in the shower."

The 'Brutal' songstress left the conversation on a poignant note about being a musician: "What’s so beautiful about music is that it can be so inspired by music that’s come out in the past."

