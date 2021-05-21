The Subtle Taylor Swift Feature On Olivia Rodrigo's Album 'Sour'

Olivia Rodrigo gives Taylor Swift a writing credit on 'Sour' album. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Capital FM

Olivia Rodrigo's idol, Taylor Swift, has a writing credit on her debut album, 'Sour'!

Olivia Rodrigo's highly-anticipated debut album, 'Sour', has finally arrived after the young singer speedily broke global records in January with 'Driver's License'.

Disney actress Olivia caught the attention of pop icon Taylor Swift with the two potentially striking up a working relationship!

The rising star has released two more singles since, proving her star-power with the alternative-pop track 'deja vu' and the teen-punk song 'good 4 u'.

5 Times Olivia Rodrigo And Taylor Swift Were Each Other’s Biggest Fans

'Sour' released on Friday with fans eagerly awaiting the 11 track studio record from the 18-year-old, as if it couldn't get any better, some very familiar names can be found in the credits…

Olivia Rodrigo's idol, Taylor Swift, has a writing credit on her debut album. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

Olivia has none other than her idol and songwriting legend, Taylor, featured on the album! The fourth track on the record, '1 step forward, 3 steps back', lists Swift and indie-pop musician and producer, Jack Antonoff, in the writing credits.

The High School The Musical: The Musical: The Series actress has long been enthusiastic about her love for the 'The Blank Space' singer, with Rodrigo admitting she's been a swiftie since she was five years old!

The two confessional singers finally got to meet in May and treated fans to an adorable snap of the sweet moment.

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, 'Sour', finally released on Friday. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

Swift’s influence on '1 step forward, 3 steps back' is undoubtedly apparent, the track instantly strikes a comparison to ‘New Years Day’, the closing track from her ‘Reputation’ album released in 2017.

The song incorporates piano melodies from the delicate Swift ballad, Olivia's sweet vocals lay on top of the sample putting her own twist of the ups and downs of a young relationship with her lyricism.

Some speculate that Rodrigo may have used a new sample of the 'Reputation' track that could have been recorded for the re-release of Taylor's albums.

On the day of its release, Olivia took to Instagram to express her gratitude and excitement about the release of the long-awaited album.

She wrote: "I hope you guys enjoy the 34 minutes and 46 seconds of me spilling my guts out that is called sour. thank you for helping me turn all my unhappy feelings into one of the best moments of my life [sic]."

And, trust us, it's a bop!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital