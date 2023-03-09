Exclusive

What Olivia Hawkins Wishes Viewers Saw More Of On Love Island

9 March 2023, 17:15 | Updated: 9 March 2023, 17:19

Olivia chatted all things Love Island
Olivia chatted all things Love Island. Picture: ITV/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Olivia told us what she wished Love Island viewers got to see more of when she was in the villa...

Olivia Hawkins brought all the entertainment to Love Island's ninth series, and now that she's left the villa she's dishing on what wasn't shown.

The ring girl was dumped six weeks into the ITV2 dating series, but just because her Love Island journey came to an end doesn't mean she didn't find love...

Olivia sat down with Capital to chat about her experience in the villa and she shared that she wished viewers got a better insight into her connection with partner Maxwell Samuda.

"Me and Maxwell spent all day every day together, and I think fans said they'd only seen us have one or two conversations," she told us.

Olivia and Maxwell are going strong
Olivia and Maxwell are going strong. Picture: Getty

"Which is just crazy to me," Olivia continued, "because we were literally together all the time."

She revealed that she and her Casa Amor bombshell beau quickly built a strong connection that may not have been clear to fans.

"I'd say in there we were probably one of the most affectionate couples," Olivia gushed over her romance with Maxwell, "but I don't think any of that was shown, so that's a bit of a shame."

However, the reality star – who plans to pick up where she left off in terms of her acting career – shared that the most important thing is her and Maxwell knowing their bond.

Olivia was dumped from Love Island after six weeks in the villa
Olivia was dumped from Love Island after six weeks in the villa. Picture: ITV

"As long as we know between us what's there, that's all that matters," the Love Island alumna wisely put it.

The standout season nine contestant gave us an insight into her whirlwind week since leaving the villa, revealing that the new couple had been joint at the hip since touching down in the UK.

She stayed with him upon their London return and even met his family as their relationship heats up!

Since leaving the ITV2 dating series, their lives have been a whirlwind but they're making sure they're checking in with each other every step of the way.

"We've been busy, we're just making sure we have time for each other. You know, you can kind of get wrapped up in this bubble and you come out and it's so busy," Olivia explained the media madness.

"Facetime is our best friend," she said as they prepare for time apart amidst their hectic schedules.

