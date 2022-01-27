Niall Horan And Girlfriend Amelia Woolley Pack On The PDA During Mexico Holiday

27 January 2022, 10:22

Niall Horan and girlfriend Amelia Woolley have jetted off to Cabo
Niall Horan and girlfriend Amelia Woolley have jetted off to Cabo. Picture: @niallhoran/Instagram/Getty
Niall Horan and his girlfriend Amelia Woolley enjoyed a getaway in the Cabo sunshine.

Niall Horan has jetted off to Cabo with his girlfriend Amelia Woolley and the pair seem to be having the best time!

The former One Direction star and his fashion buyer girlfriend can be seen soaking in the sun during their luxury getaway at the Mexican resort, in photos obtained by this tabloid.

The couple packed on the PDA in the snaps, as they shared a kiss by the pool of their resort.

One Direction’s Liam Payne And Niall Horan Could Be Reuniting On A Golf Course

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley started dating in 2020
Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley started dating in 2020. Picture: Instagram
Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley are vacationing in Cabo together
Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley are vacationing in Cabo together. Picture: Getty

Amelia can be seen in a stunning brown bikini, while Niall sported a pair of blue swimming trunks.

The pair enjoyed their time with some friends, who were also at the resort with them.

Niall and Amelia began dating before lockdown in 2020 and have gotten much closer since, hitting new milestones in their relationship.

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley spent Christmas and New Year together
Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley spent Christmas and New Year together. Picture: @niallhoran/Instagram

Although the pair have kept their romance out of the spotlight, they’ve been spotted out and about together on a number of occasions since they began dating.

The pair recently enjoyed the festive season together as Amelia spent Christmas with her beau in his hometown in Ireland.

From one holiday season to the next, it seems the lovebirds are going from strength to strength!

