How Niall Horan & Girlfriend Amelia Woolley Spent Christmas

4 January 2022, 16:12 | Updated: 4 January 2022, 16:36

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley spent Christmas together
Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley spent Christmas together. Picture: Getty
Niall Horan and girlfriend of over one year Amelia Woolley spent Christmas together in his hometown in Ireland.

One Direction’s Niall Horan almost caused the internet to break when it was revealed in summer 2020 he had a girlfriend, Amelia Woolley.

But over a year on and the couple have proved they’re as serious about each other than ever before after spending Christmas and New Year together – a big step in relationship terms y'know...

Niall Horan And Amelia Woolley's Relationship Timeline

According to the Irish Mail on Sunday, via Goss.ie, Niall and commercial assistant Amelia were seen a cute evening together, having drinks at Kehoe’s Bar in Dublin, before heading to the pop star’s hometown of Mullingar for Christmas.

Anyone else imagining their hometown visit to be like a Hallmark Christmas movie?

Niall Horan took girlfriend Amelia Woolley back to his hometown for Christmas
Niall Horan took girlfriend Amelia Woolley back to his hometown for Christmas. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram
Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley started dating in summer 2020
Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley started dating in summer 2020. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

A source said: “They were really, really discreet. Niall was wearing a flat cap so you wouldn’t have known it was him.

"They had a few drinks, looked very cozy together and were just laughing and chatting. They looked like any other couple in love and enjoying some Christmas drinks.”

Their source went on: “The couple stayed in the snug of the pub until around 10.15pm before leaving just as quietly as they arrived.”

A fan account for the couple also posted a video of fireworks on New Year’s Eve, where Niall’s unmistakable voice can be heard alongside what’s thought to be Amelia.

Niall started dating fashionista Amelia in 2020, meeting before COVID restrictions were introduced.

Things reportedly got serious after restrictions eased in May and June that year.

The couple have kept their relationship off of social media, but made their first red carpet appearance together in September at a charity event Niall and his business partner at management firm Modest! Golf organised.

