One Direction’s Liam Payne And Niall Horan Could Be Reuniting On A Golf Course

By Capital FM

Liam Payne is said to be enhancing his golfing skills to take on his former One Direction bandmate and good pal, Niall Horan in a friendly game of golf.

One Direction fans could be seeing a mini-reunion between Liam Payne and Niall Horan in the near future!

According to this tabloid, Liam is said to be ‘learning to play golf’ to go head-to-head with his good friend Niall for a game of golf.

The ‘Strip That Down’ star is allegedly wanting to enhance his skills by the end of the year to take on Niall, who has spent years perfecting the sport.

“He’s good but I’m going to try to be better,” Liam said to the tabloid, “This is my year of playing golf."

Liam Payne is reportedly learning to play golf. Picture: Alamy

Niall Horan has been playing golf for years. Picture: Alamy

This isn’t the first time words have been exchanged about a friendly game between the 1D stars, which has us extra excited for their reunion on the golf course.

Back in June last year, Liam hilariously called out Niall on Instagram, hinting a game between the two is on the cards.

Liam documented his golfing skills on a video he posted to his Instagram Stories at the time, simply writing in the caption: “@niallhoran you better watch yourself.”

Niall Horan and Liam Payne could be giving One Direction fans a mini-reunion. Picture: Alamy

That sounds like a challenge to me!

Niall responded with a series of laughing emojis, so we’re hoping they’ve set a date for the game.

The ‘Slow Hands’ star has been a golfer for years, even previously revealing that he and Harry Styles used to play golf during their downtime when 1D were touring.

