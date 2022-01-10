One Direction’s Liam Payne And Niall Horan Could Be Reuniting On A Golf Course

10 January 2022, 12:51

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Liam Payne is said to be enhancing his golfing skills to take on his former One Direction bandmate and good pal, Niall Horan in a friendly game of golf.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One Direction fans could be seeing a mini-reunion between Liam Payne and Niall Horan in the near future!

According to this tabloid, Liam is said to be ‘learning to play golf’ to go head-to-head with his good friend Niall for a game of golf.

Liam Payne And Maya Henry Share A Look Into Their Loved Up Christmas

The ‘Strip That Down’ star is allegedly wanting to enhance his skills by the end of the year to take on Niall, who has spent years perfecting the sport.

“He’s good but I’m going to try to be better,” Liam said to the tabloid, “This is my year of playing golf."

Liam Payne is reportedly learning to play golf
Liam Payne is reportedly learning to play golf. Picture: Alamy
Niall Horan has been playing golf for years
Niall Horan has been playing golf for years. Picture: Alamy

This isn’t the first time words have been exchanged about a friendly game between the 1D stars, which has us extra excited for their reunion on the golf course.

Back in June last year, Liam hilariously called out Niall on Instagram, hinting a game between the two is on the cards.

Liam documented his golfing skills on a video he posted to his Instagram Stories at the time, simply writing in the caption: “@niallhoran you better watch yourself.”

Niall Horan and Liam Payne could be giving One Direction fans a mini-reunion
Niall Horan and Liam Payne could be giving One Direction fans a mini-reunion. Picture: Alamy

That sounds like a challenge to me!

Niall responded with a series of laughing emojis, so we’re hoping they’ve set a date for the game.

The ‘Slow Hands’ star has been a golfer for years, even previously revealing that he and Harry Styles used to play golf during their downtime when 1D were touring.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Molly-Mae has apologised for her comments on privilege

Molly-Mae Hague Posts Apology After Backlash Over Comments On Privilege

Fans were all saying the same things in the comments...

We Can't Get Over How Much Gigi Hadid Looks Like Ariana Grande In This Photo Shoot

Kanye West is dating Julia Fox after his divorce from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Fans Notice Similarity In How He's Styling New Girlfriend Julia Fox

Did The Weeknd confirm his relationship with Angelina Jolie?

The Weeknd's Fans Think These Lyrics Prove He’s Dating Angelina Jolie

Fans think Kylie Jenner's welcomed her second baby

Has Kylie Jenner Given Birth? All The Clues She Secretly Welcomed Her Second Baby

Kylie Jenner fans are convinced she's given birth to her second baby

Kylie Jenner Fan Uncovers Biggest Clue Yet That She’s Given Birth To Second Baby

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night