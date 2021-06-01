Liam Payne Hilariously Calls Out Niall Horan For A Game Of Golf

On Air Now
1 June 2021, 13:24 | Updated: 1 June 2021, 13:25
One Direction fans are keen to see Liam Payne and Niall Horan play a game of golf after their latest interaction.
Liam Payne has just given fans the interaction of a lifetime after calling out Niall Horan on social media.
Although the former One Direction bandmates are no stranger to interacting since they disbanded in 2016, this time is a bit different and fans were loving it.
It all started when the ‘Familiar’ singer was playing golf and took to his Instagram Stories to document his skills as he was practising.
And it wasn’t long before he called out Niall, who is pretty much a professional golf player at this point.
When getting a hole in one, Liam wrote: “@NiallHoran you better watch yourself,” and that sounds like a challenge if we’ve ever heard one!
Fans quickly took to Twitter to encourage a game of golf between the two pals, and honestly, we’d love to see it!
One penned: “OMG THIS IS EVERYTHING.”
“I love them,” shared another fan.
. @NiallOfficial @LiamPayne when are we going to have a competition? pic.twitter.com/ZI52ixvmpX— ɢɪᴏ. || 🥣 Sex ☀️ (@yobnomelgio) May 30, 2021
A third asked: “@NiallOfficial @LiamPayne when are we going to have a competition?”
Tbh, we’d love to know the answer to that ourselves!
Niall even addressed Liam’s golfing interaction on social media by reposting his Instagram Story and adding laughing emojis - now we're hoping it won’t be long until the two get together for some good golfing fun!
