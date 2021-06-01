Liam Payne Hilariously Calls Out Niall Horan For A Game Of Golf

By Capital FM

One Direction fans are keen to see Liam Payne and Niall Horan play a game of golf after their latest interaction.

Liam Payne has just given fans the interaction of a lifetime after calling out Niall Horan on social media.

Although the former One Direction bandmates are no stranger to interacting since they disbanded in 2016, this time is a bit different and fans were loving it.

Liam Payne’s Harry Styles Impression Is One Direction Fans’ New Favourite Thing

It all started when the ‘Familiar’ singer was playing golf and took to his Instagram Stories to document his skills as he was practising.

And it wasn’t long before he called out Niall, who is pretty much a professional golf player at this point.

Liam Payne called out Niall Horan on Instagram. Picture: @liampayne/Instagram

Fans of Niall Horan will know he's a big fan of golf. Picture: PA

When getting a hole in one, Liam wrote: “@NiallHoran you better watch yourself,” and that sounds like a challenge if we’ve ever heard one!

Fans quickly took to Twitter to encourage a game of golf between the two pals, and honestly, we’d love to see it!

One penned: “OMG THIS IS EVERYTHING.”

“I love them,” shared another fan.

Fans are hoping the former 1D bandmates Liam and Niall will play golf together. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan responded to Liam Payne's golfing post. Picture: @niallhoran/Instagram

A third asked: “@NiallOfficial @LiamPayne when are we going to have a competition?”

Tbh, we’d love to know the answer to that ourselves!

Niall even addressed Liam’s golfing interaction on social media by reposting his Instagram Story and adding laughing emojis - now we're hoping it won’t be long until the two get together for some good golfing fun!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital