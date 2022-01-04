Liam Payne And Maya Henry Share A Look Into Their Loved Up Christmas

4 January 2022, 15:53 | Updated: 4 January 2022, 16:07

Liam Payne and Maya Henry look happy as ever
Liam Payne and Maya Henry look happy as ever. Picture: Maya Henry/Instagram/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Liam Payne and Maya Henry packed on the PDA during their festive celebrations.

Fans have been given an inside look into Liam Payne and Maya Henry's relationship as they rang in the new year.

The 22-year-old model shared some cosy photos online with her beau, and the pair look more loved up than ever!

Liam Payne Performing One Direction Songs In 2021 Just Made Our Yea

The One Direction alumn and his girlfriend of over two years seemingly spent the holiday season together, and by the look of Maya's Instagram, they celebrated in style.

Model Maya brought in 2022 by sharing a smooch with Liam, sharing the PDA picture to her one million followers.

Maya Henry gives an insight into her Christmas with Liam Payne
Maya Henry gives an insight into her Christmas with Liam Payne. Picture: Alamy

She shared the smooch snap and dedicated it to her rumoured fiancé, writing: "Happy New Years…. I love you baby."

Maya posted a carousel that showed her getting comfy on a couch with Payne on the first day of the year, she simply captioned it "2022" and capped it off with a love-heart emoji, obviously.

The young couple first confirmed their romance in 2019 and it's widely assumed that the 'Strip That Down' singer first popped the question in August the following year.

The pair got cosy on the 'gram
The pair got cosy on the 'gram. Picture: Maya Henry/Instagram

After briefly calling off their relationship in June, they rekindled the relationship in October.

In November 2021, Maya was spotted donning her £3 million engagement ring once again, sparking rumours that they still intend to marry.

