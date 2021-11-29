Liam Payne Performing One Direction Songs In 2021 Just Made Our Year

29 November 2021, 16:22

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Liam Payne gave One Direction fans the throwback of a lifetime!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam Payne is the gift that keeps on giving after he took One Direction fans for a trip down memory lane.

It all started when the 28-year-old performed at a fan’s 15th birthday party in Brazil (yes, we’d be freaking out, too!).

Maya Henry Spotted With Engagement Ring Back On Months After Liam Payne Reconciliation

Liam graced the stage for a performance that surprised 1D fans everywhere as clips from the birthday bash were shared online.

It’s safe to say fans were sent into meltdown over Liam’s appearance at the party, especially after he sang an array of 1D songs - and we are still watching the performances on repeat!

Liam Payne performed at a fan's birthday party in Brazil
Liam Payne performed at a fan's birthday party in Brazil. Picture: Alamy

Liam sang his new bop ‘Sunshine’ as well as his solo track ‘Strip That Down’, and even did a rendition of Justin Timberlake’s ‘Señorita’.

Just in case you want to be as nostalgic as us, here’s a look at the setlist from his performance at the birthday party:

  • Justin Timberlake - ‘Señorita’
  • Liam Payne - ‘Bedroom Floor’
  • Liam Payne - ‘Get low’
  • Liam Payne - ‘Midnight’
  • Liam Payne - ‘For You’ featuring. Rita Ora
  • Liam Payne - ‘Familiar’
  • Liam Payne - ‘Sunshine’
  • One Direction - ‘Night Changes’
  • One Direction - ‘Drag Me Down’
  • One Direction - ‘History’
  • One Direction - ‘Steal my girl’
  • One Direction - ‘You & I’

Taking to Twitter to gush over the lucky fan’s birthday event, one fan penned: “Imagine getting invited to a birthday party and Liam Payne is there.”

“Whoever said money doesn’t buy happiness LIED to you, that’s the biggest lie I’ve heard actually,” commented another.

“Hearing Liam Payne sing 'You and I' live and hold his hand at the same time?? Yeah, can’t relate [sic],” added a third.

If you need us, we’ll be sobbing at the clips!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Ed Sheeran and Elton John have announced their new Christmas song

Ed Sheeran Recreates Famous Love Actually Scene To Announce New Song With Elton John

Inside the 'Nativity!' Tik Tok trend

Inside The 'Nativity!' Tik Tok Trend – The Kids Are All Grown Up

The agents on Selling Sunset only make money through commission

How Much Do Selling Sunset Agents Get Paid? How The Agents Make Their Money

TV & Film

Liberty Poole and Joey Essex spark rumours...

Love Island's Liberty Poole Gets Friendly With Joey Essex At Brand Party

A clip of Love Island's Teddy on a night out has gone viral on TikTok

Love Island Fans Defend Teddy Soares Following TikTok Of Him After Club PA Goes Viral

Richard Madeley spoke about how he ended up in hospital

I’m A Celeb’s Richard Madeley Suffered From Extreme Dehydration At Camp

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Takes On Capital's Forfeit Bullseye

Exclusive
Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

Exclusive
Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan

WATCH: Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran wanted to join One Direction

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wanted To Be In One Direction

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her