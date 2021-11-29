Liam Payne Performing One Direction Songs In 2021 Just Made Our Year

By Capital FM

Liam Payne gave One Direction fans the throwback of a lifetime!

Liam Payne is the gift that keeps on giving after he took One Direction fans for a trip down memory lane.

It all started when the 28-year-old performed at a fan’s 15th birthday party in Brazil (yes, we’d be freaking out, too!).

Liam graced the stage for a performance that surprised 1D fans everywhere as clips from the birthday bash were shared online.

It’s safe to say fans were sent into meltdown over Liam’s appearance at the party, especially after he sang an array of 1D songs - and we are still watching the performances on repeat!

Liam Payne performed at a fan's birthday party in Brazil. Picture: Alamy

É vídeo de comida, mas tem Liam Payne ao fundo kkkk



📹 | @LiamPayne cantando “Night Changes” em festa privada em Goiânia.



©️ presente no evento pic.twitter.com/kntDsNEFVG — LP Gallery 📸📹 (@LPBRMidias) November 28, 2021

hearing liam payne sing you and i live and hold his hand at the same time?? yeah, can’t relate pic.twitter.com/CGkCyMvsJF — Nikki ☀️ (@ziamlogist) November 28, 2021

Liam sang his new bop ‘Sunshine’ as well as his solo track ‘Strip That Down’, and even did a rendition of Justin Timberlake’s ‘Señorita’.

Just in case you want to be as nostalgic as us, here’s a look at the setlist from his performance at the birthday party:

Justin Timberlake - ‘Señorita’

Liam Payne - ‘Bedroom Floor’

Liam Payne - ‘Get low’

Liam Payne - ‘Midnight’

Liam Payne - ‘For You’ featuring. Rita Ora

Liam Payne - ‘Familiar’

Liam Payne - ‘Sunshine’

One Direction - ‘Night Changes’

One Direction - ‘Drag Me Down’

One Direction - ‘History’

One Direction - ‘Steal my girl’

One Direction - ‘You & I’

how do you get liam payne at your birthday party wtf??? pic.twitter.com/Y8lOU1FUXv — rose🌹 claims track 9 on LT2 (@rosieoftb) November 28, 2021

imagine getting invited to a birthday party and liam payne is there pic.twitter.com/mRpikfWtkU — gigi. SEES LOUIS AND FERN IN 181 DAYS (@FRATRRYSGIGI91) November 28, 2021

liam payne and tom felton being friends makes a lot of sense because pic.twitter.com/b6WoOxkAdn — mads SAW H 🐇 (@lovingrry) November 28, 2021

O HIGH NOTE DE YOU & I DJCKNDKDDN N TO BEM LIAM PAYNE pic.twitter.com/0eVFeCVDUC — Lu 🎒 (@KIWIHBW91) November 28, 2021

Taking to Twitter to gush over the lucky fan’s birthday event, one fan penned: “Imagine getting invited to a birthday party and Liam Payne is there.”

“Whoever said money doesn’t buy happiness LIED to you, that’s the biggest lie I’ve heard actually,” commented another.

“Hearing Liam Payne sing 'You and I' live and hold his hand at the same time?? Yeah, can’t relate [sic],” added a third.

If you need us, we’ll be sobbing at the clips!

