Netflix Fans Are Applauding Look Both Ways’ Plot For One Reason

Fans can't stop talking about Netflix's Look Both Ways. Picture: Netflix

By Hayley Habbouchi

Fans can’t stop raving about the storyline in Netflix’s new film Look Both Ways starring Lili Reinhart.

Look Both Ways just dropped on Netflix and fans are already obsessed with the romcom starring Lili Reinhart as Natalie Bennett and Danny Ramirez as Gabe.

The movie is about a recent university graduate, Natalie, who is at a crossroads and we see her two potential lives pan out after one direction sees her test positive after taking a pregnancy test, while her other path sees her life pan out as the test comes back negative.

Netflix described the movie: “There are moments in life when you are presented with two choices... what would happen if you could actually see where both roads take you?”

*Warning - huge spoilers ahead*

Netflix fans are praising the ending of Look Both Ways. Picture: Netflix

Netflix's Look Both Ways sees Nat's two different paths play out. Picture: Netflix

In the path of her finding out she’s pregnant, Natalie decides to raise her baby and co-parent with her baby daddy and best friend Gabe, while the other direction sees her living out her dream of moving to LA with her best friend Cara (played by Aisha Dee) as she pursues her dream of working in animation.

Both of Nat’s paths play out very differently, with the latter leading her to meet and date her co-worker Jake (played by David Corenswet).

Fans soon see that despite how different each path is for Nat, she somehow still comes into contact with people who play a role in her life in the alternative direction.

Of course, it gives us all a sense of that classic saying; ‘what’s meant to be, will be’.

Lili Reinhart stars in Look Both Ways. Picture: Netflix

“Look both ways” on Netflix was so cute, the message is no matter what path you take or what life throws at you, you’re going to be okay 😭💗 — d 🇨🇴 (@dovelydiana) August 17, 2022

Look both ways on Netflix really has me in my feels. What’s meant for you will always find it’s way, someway or another 🥹 — Elisha Goodall-Walton (@GoodallElisha) August 17, 2022

“Look both ways” on Netflix was such a good movie to me. What’s meant to be will always find a way. — Ashley Vasquez (@ashleyplusocho) August 18, 2022

Look Both Ways' ending had fans in tears. Picture: Netflix

Netflix fans have already shared how impressed they are with the storyline, with people praising one part of the plot in particular; the ending.

Those who have watched the film have been particularly in awe of the ending where - despite Nat both having very different endings in each scenario - she ends up happy in a very full circle moment.

