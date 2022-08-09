Jacob Elordi ‘Went To War’ Over His Kissing Booth Character Not Being Allowed To Smoke

Jacob Elordi said he fought for Noah to smoke in The Kissing Booth. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Hayley Habbouchi

Jacob Elordi revealed he had one disagreement in particular with Netflix producers over his character Noah in The Kissing Booth.

Jacob Elordi rose to fame through his role as the heartthrob that is Noah in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth movie series, which he starred in opposite Joey King - and four years after the release of the first movie, the actor has shed some light on prepping for the role of a lifetime.

Speaking in an interview with GQ, the Australian-born actor got candid about how he prepped himself for his role as Noah in the teen flick - a movie that was based on a 2012 novel of the same name.

Although a 'boy next door' character, Jacob was pushing for Noah’s portrayal to be far more ‘bad boy’ and edgy than the slightly more sugarcoated version we saw on our screens.

Here's Why Viewers Are Calling 'Purple Hearts' The Best Netflix Original Ever

Jacob Elordi played Noah in The Kissing Booth. Picture: Alamy

Jacob Elordi said he fought for his character to smoke in The Kissing Booth. Picture: Alamy

He admitted that he stopped at nothing to try and make his adaptation of Noah’s character as true to the novel as possible, which led to him going ‘to war’ with producers over the portrayal of Noah smoking.

Jacob revealed that in the novel, Noah smoked, and despite wanting to push this into the movie portrayal of his character, he was given a hard ‘no’.

“I remember saying, ‘He smokes in the book. I need to smoke. He needs to have cigarettes. He’s a bad boy,” Jacob said to GQ, adding that his repeated requests to smoke in the film were turned down by Netflix.

Jacob Elordi explained how he tried to fight for Noah's authenticity in The Kissing Booth movie adaptation. Picture: Alamy

Jacob Elordi played Noah in The Kissing Booth movie trilogy. Picture: Netflix

"I was like, ‘This is bulls**t!’ I remember going to war for it,” he continued.

“I was like, ‘Are we lying to the f**king millions of 14-year-olds out there? This guy smokes nicotine. It says here on page four – look!’ I imagine people were just like, ‘Jesus f**king Christ. Is this guy serious?’”

However, this isn’t the first time a studio has been known to have a smoking ban, with Emma Stone previously revealing her portrayal of the iconic Cruella DeVil was forced to scrap her trademark cigarette holder due to Disney’s smoking ban.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital