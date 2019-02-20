Who Is Matt Healy's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks And How Long Has She Dated The 1975's Frontman?

20 February 2019, 13:50

The 1975's Matt Healy is dating model Gabriella Brooks
The 1975's Matt Healy is dating model Gabriella Brooks. Picture: Getty

Boyband heartthrob Matt 'Matty' Healy first stepped out with stunning girlfriend Gabriella Brooks at the 2017 BRIT Awards.

While the pair have been quite private about their relationship in the past, Matt Healy and girlfriend Gabby have since shared cute couple pics on the 'Gram, confirming they're official.

Here's what we know about the beautiful Gabriella Brooks...

The 1975's Matthew Healy Has Asked Harry Styles To Produce His Next Album

Gabby shared this snap of her and Matt Healy on his birthday
Gabby shared this snap of her and Matt Healy on his birthday. Picture: Instagram

Who is Matt Healy's girlfriend Gabriella Brooks?

International model Gabriella Brooks is best known for her Topshop campaign and work with fashion label, The Lovers And Drifters Club.

She has over 140k followers on Instagram - including Ellie Rowsell from Wolf Alice.

Having grown up in Sydney, Australia, Gabby went on to study ancient history and archeology at the University of Sydney.

She also has a brother called Landon, who is an actor.

The stunning model is known for her Topshop campaign
The stunning model is known for her Topshop campaign. Picture: Instagram

How long has she dated The 1975's Matt Healy?

The pair made their first public appearance at the 2017 BRIT Awards, as she joined Matty and the band to support them.

While we don't know when they first got together, the couple have shared sweet snaps of each other on Instagram as far back as 2015.

Gabriella's first post of Matt was dated 7 September 2015, along with the caption: "Stole my shirt @trumanblack".

Matt Healy first shared a snap of him and Gabby in matching yellow outfits on 10 May 2017, with a banana Emoji.

