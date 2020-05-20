The Capital Weekender Is Being Taken Over By Sigala, Jonas Blue, David Guetta and Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Jonas Blue and Sigala are taking over the Capital Weekender. Picture: Capital

Staying in is the new going out this long weekend on Capital.

The Capital Weekender is getting taken over by some huge names this long weekend, with Sigala, Jonas Blue, David Guetta, and Calvin Harris all going exclusively in the mix.

The clubs might be shut for the moment, but the house party is ON!

Make sure you join us as we bring the biggest DJs to soundtrack your kitchen raves!

Friday

From 8pm - Sigala

At Midnight - Calvin Harris

Saturday

From 8pm – Jonas Blue

At Midnight – David Guetta

Plus - Sigala will be dropping into Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Friday and Jonas Blue is chatting to Jimmy Hill on Saturday - ahead of their massive sets this weekend on Capital!

All part of the Capital Weekender, this Long Weekend ONLY on Capital.

