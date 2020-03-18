WATCH: Noah Cyrus Opens Up About Conquering Her Mental Health Struggles

Noah Cyrus took some time out of her busy schedule to sit down in front of a mirror and tell us what was on her mind.

In the fourth episode of 'Reflections', Noah Cyrus gives us the lowdown on what it was like growing up in one of the most famous families in the world. With Billy Ray Cyrus as a father and Miley Cyrus as a sister, Noah's own story is unique!

Noah's most recent single featuring country singer Jimmie Allen 'This Is Us' is now available to everyone!

WATCH: Selena Gomez Gets Deep About Being In Love On 'Reflections'

Noah Cyrus on 'Reflections'. Picture: Capital

We left Noah in a room all on her own with four envelopes and in front of a vanity mirror. In the envelopes, Noah was asked the following:

- The first song you ever loved...

- A song that reminds you of where you’re from...

- A song that reminds you of being in love...

- A song you wish you’d have written…

Download our free app to make sure you don't miss a single bit of pop news!