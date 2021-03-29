MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender Across Capital & Capital Dance

Join MistaJam and friends on The All-New Capital Weekender. Picture: Capital

We've built out very own club on the roof of our building and are filling it with some of the biggest and best DJs from the UK including the one and only MistaJam - and you are invited to every second of it!

Get ready for the club to be right into your home with ‘MistaJam and Friends’ LIVE on The All New Capital Weekender across Capital and Capital Dance.

As we all know all too well, live music has ground to a halt and the clubs are shut – so we’ve built our very own on the roof.. and the whole of the UK is invited!

From 7-10pm on Thursday 1st April, we’re kicking off the long weekend with EXCLUSIVE LIVE sets from the iconic Jax Jones, Shane Codd and Jess Bays.

Then, we'll be going back to back in the mix with MistaJam and can WATCH the whole thing LIVE on Global Player from 7pm.

