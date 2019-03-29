WATCH: Madison Beer, Jax Jones & Martin Solvieg Talk 'All Day And Night'

29 March 2019, 11:14 | Updated: 29 March 2019, 11:16

The new trio you didn't realise you needed until now are finally here and they've brought a HUGE new single 'All Day And Night'.

Madison Beer, Jax Jones and Martin Solveig have joined forces to release a brand new single 'All Day And Night' under the name 'Europa' and we can't get enough!

The trio spent some time with our very own Jimmy Hill to chat all about the new single and how it came about...

Madison Beer Covers Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber In 'Finish The Lyric'

Madison Beer chats all about her new single with Jax Jones and Martin Solveig
Madison Beer chats all about her new single with Jax Jones and Martin Solveig. Picture: Capital

Jax told Jimmy, "I was obviously a big fan of Martin's, so when he invited me to play - when you get invited to play by another DJ to play their night, you know, it's like "well done"'.

He added, "I was mad shy and I tried to do a good job - and over a load of shows, a friendship grew".

