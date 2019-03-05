Madison Beer Covers Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber In 'Finish The Lyric'

5 March 2019, 15:11

Madison Beer dropped into Capital to play a very special game of 'Finish The Lyric' and she didn't disappoint!

Madison Beer has masterfully taken on a very special edition of 'Finish The Lyric' where she's absolutely nailed songs by the likes of Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Beyoncé.

Madison, who actually turned 20 years old today, even finished the lyrics to her own tune 'Hurts Like Hell' with Migos rapper Offset (we'd have worried if she couldn't remember her own lyrics!

Shawn Mendes Fans Are Hunting Down His Calvin Klein Billboards Around The World

Madison Beer sings Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber songs
Madison Beer sings Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber songs. Picture: Capital

Madison absolutely blew us away with her voice as she tackled some of the biggest pop songs around.

Here's the full list of songs Madison covers:

- 'Halo' - Beyoncé

- 'Only Girl (In The World) - Rihanna

- 'bury a friend' - Billie Eilish

- 'Love Yourself' - Justin Bieber

- 'Hurts Like Hell' - Madison Beer

- 'At Last' - Etta James

- 'Sugar, We're Going Down' - Fall Out Boy

- 'God Is A Woman' - Ariana Grande

