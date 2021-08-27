A Louis Tomlinson Concert Documentary Is Coming – How To Watch

27 August 2021, 15:47

Louis Tomlinson is putting on a virtual event for fans, days after his festival
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Louis Tomlinson knows how to treat his fans.

Louis Tomlinson has announced a global virtual event, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his festival Away From Home, which takes place on Monday.

The film will feature a mini documentary as well as a 70 minute headliner concert and all the backstage footage fans love to see.

Halsey's 'Bells In Santa Fe': Inside The Melancholic Lyrics

Fans will get to follow Louis and his team planning the festival and all the way through to the concert itself, as he’s been longing to return to the stage for 18 months.

Louis first announced the festival itself in July after having to postpone his world tour last year.

The event – on 30 August – is a free, one-day concert at Crystal Palace Bowl, where 8,500 fans will be granted access.

And fans can re-live the festival hype a few days later when the behind-the-scenes documentary drops days later on 4 September.

How to watch Louis Tomlinson's festival documentary

Louis' backstage festival documentary will be streamed on Veeps, for thousands of fans around the world to watch from the comfort of their homes.

Tickets for the the virtual show are on sale now at Veeps!

