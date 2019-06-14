Listen To Only The Hits You Want With 'My Capital' On The Global Player

14 June 2019, 12:35 | Updated: 14 June 2019, 12:36

My Capital on The Global Player
My Capital on The Global Player. Picture: Global

Every radio hit is at your fingertips and you can skip to the tracks you love thanks to 'My Capital' on the Global Player.

How does My Capital work?

Open up the Capital app, powered by Global Player and live radio will be playing.

If there's a hit playing you're just not in the mood for, say, a Lewis Capaldi ballad when you're wanting Little Mix's latest hit- you can tap on the >> skip button and listen to the next piece instead.

When you hit skip, you will switch to ‘My Capital’ instead of live radio, and the power is in YOUR hands.

My Capital on The Global Player gives you control of the music
My Capital on The Global Player gives you control of the music. Picture: Global

What else is on the My Capital App?

Take control - My Capital is a world-first that allows you to skip songs on live radio - it's radio you control.

- As well as getting the low down on all favourite music, and playlists, you can keep an eye on the show schedules and see what's coming up next.

- You can keep up with the latest news and gossip from the world of pop, from Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus, all the way to Love Island and the Kardashians and our events including the Summertime Ball.

- Catch up / listen again to all your favourite shows whenever you like.

- Download and listen to shows offline, perfect for listening while you're travelling.

- Subscribe to your favourite shows to automatically download them each day.

- Get access to podcasts including Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast and Love Island: The Morning After.

The Global Player offers thousands of podcasts
The Global Player offers thousands of podcasts. Picture: Global

How do I get My Capital?

My Capital is available to download now from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store, just hit the links below.

Download My Capital On Android

Download My Capital On IOS

