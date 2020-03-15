Katy Perry & Cheryl Tricked By Fake Videos Of Italians 'Singing Their Songs' On Balconies During Coronavirus Quarantine

Katy Perry and Cheryl among celebs tricked into sharing fake videos. Picture: Getty Images/Twitter: @leonardocarella

Katy Perry, Cheryl and Madonna are among the stars who have been tricked into believing their songs were being sung from people's balconies in Italy amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

You might have seen some heartwarming videos of communities in Italy joining together and singing songs from their balconies as the country faces a lengthy quarantine to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Residents in apartment buildings and tower blocks have been keeping one another entertained by performing instruments on the balconies, playing DJ sets or just rallying everyone together for a mass sing-a-long.

Footage has been shared widely online but, because it's the year 2020 and it's an obvious opportunity for a meme, it's led to some people dubbing the footage with audio from their own videos of concert performances.

Take, for example, a bunch of Cheryl fans singing 'Fight For This Love' or a big group rendition of Katy Perry's 'Roar'...

The only issue is... both Cheryl, Katy Perry and a number of other famous artists haven't actually noticed it's fake...

Katy shared a fake video of people 'singing 'Roar'' with her 108 million Twitter followers, with the caption: "You cannot break the human spirit. We are one in this."

Katy Perry tweets about the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Twitter

Cheryl was caught out by a tweet that read "A whole neighbourhood in Italy is singing Fight For This Love by Cheryl while they’re on lockdown and self-quarantined" and re-shared the post.

Cheryl tweets about the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Twitter

Madonna was another big star who was mistaken into thinking Italian residents were singing her song.

Madonna tweets about the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Twitter

Italy has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus infections outside of China and the country is currently in lock-down as it tries to combat the further spread of the virus.

In the UK, the current advice is to self-isolate for seven days if you have a new cough or high temperature. Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty has explained that doing this "helps to protect older and more vulnerable people."

